Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #3 Preview: Korg to the Rescue

Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #3

by Greg Pak & Manuel Garcia, cover by Carlo Pagulayan

With the life of her brother at stake and a Worldbreaker determined never to break the world again, our young heroine must reassess everything she knows in a time of reversals and revelations. The origin of the Haarg! The true motivations of the High Priestess! The return of the man of stone! The deliverance of Jen! What will our heroine discover, and who will join her for the final battle?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620250800311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620250800321 – PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER 3 MCGUINNESS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620250800331 – PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER 3 BRADSHAW VARIANT – $3.99 US

