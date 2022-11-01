Poppy Creates Her Own Characters For New Z2 Graphic Novel, Tit Tat

Moriah Rose Pereira, known as That Poppy and now just Poppy and formerly, is a singer, songwriter, and YouTube star. She initially gained fame performing as an android that commented on and satirised internet culture and modern society. She then signed a recording contract with Island Records and released music on that label. In 2020, Poppy signed to Sumerian Records, but it hasn't been Sumerian's comic book imprint that has been releasing her graphic novel, instead it is Z2 Comics, and they have another one Poppy Presents: Tit Tat, described as "blood-soaked" and a "new original subverted superhero epic of teen angst and vengeance with writer Ryan Cady and artist Norzine Lama."

The two previous graphic novels starred the breakout metal/punk/pop pioneer as the lead antihero, this new outing features an original story and characters created by Poppy.Poppy Presents: Tit Tat revolves around "Lydia, a teenager with mysterious psionic powers. Her only tether to reality is her best friend—amateur rockstar Marigold Sykes, who's barely better at navigating bullies and boy trouble. But when local girls start disappearing, can Lydia and her freak talents offer new hope? Or will her growing rage burn all bridges, leaving tears and regret?"

"Having been the main character in the first two volumes, I adored the chance to create my own horror opus with Ryan and Norzine. Tit Tat merges superpowers, suspense, and weird fiction into a bombshell graphic novel," Poppy explains. Due in Spring 2023, the graphic novel reunites Poppy with co-writer Ryan Cady who collaborated with the musician on Poppy: Genesis 1 and Poppy's Inferno, and Norzine Lama, who provided art on the latter sequel.

"Every time we put together one of these graphic novels, Poppy has some wild new ideas—and I love them. We really wanted to get bloody this time and escalate the horror factor. We've been taking inspiration from Junji Ito, Stephen King, and director Ana Lily Amirpour, diving into the brutality of being a teenage girl," co-writer Cady continues. "It's not just about blood (though we certainly have that), but the nightmares that come from anger and being othered—the ways that you can twist that violence back on the world."

Z2 Comics is publishing Poppy Presents: Tit Tat in a standard hardcover and deluxe hardcover editions, set to be published in the spring of next year. The deluxe hardcover will come with three art prints from Alexandria Walsh and Andrea Yewon. Oversized platinum editions will come signed by Poppy and come with an elegant slipcase, the art prints, a charm bracelet, and a personal letter written by Poppy.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: poppy, z2