Pornsak Pichetshote & Jesse Lonergan Launch "Man's Best" From Boom

Pornsak Pichetshote and Jesse Lonerga have a new animal-starring sci-fi comic from Boom Studios launching in March, Man's Best.

Former DC Vertigo editor Pornsak Pichetshote of The Good Asian, Jesse Lonergan of Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea, and letterer Jeff Powell have a new animal-starring sci-fi comic from Boom Studios launching in March, Man's Best. Described as "Homeward Bound on an alien world" following "three emotional support pets living on the Starship Horizon–a spacecraft searching for a new home to house a humanity compromised by bad decisions and corporate greed."

"But after the ship crashes and the crew is captured, these loyal pets are their owner's only hope. Outfitted in outrageous tech, these three best friends must traverse a hostile world to rescue their owners–leaving them the only hope for a humanity that might not be worth saving. In a harrowing adventure, the pets are faced with challenges that threaten to destroy their most valuable treasure: their friendship."

"It's really weird to say a book about a cat in a mech suit, a golden retriever with a bionic leg, and a French bulldog with a rocket strapped to his back might be my most personal book ever, but…that's kinda what happened? I've never written anything where I can see recent realizations in my life directly incorporated onto the page as much as this book and have no idea how readers will respond. What I'm a lot more confident in is how much of an honor it is to work with Jesse Lonergan. It's amazing how as a 'professional writer' I still have no words to explain how innovative his art keeps getting with each issue," said Pornsak Pichetshote.

"I feel like I've gotten plenty of opportunities to do weird sci-fi stuff, but I haven't gotten the chance to draw as many cute things as I would like, so getting the opportunity to work on a book with pets battling across alien landscapes is really a dream come true, and then to have someone like Pornsak bringing a story with real depth and heart makes it that much better. This project has been intense, with the story consistently escalating. I find myself constantly challenged to raise the bar. The lazy part of me keeps telling the rest of me that there should be a section where I ease off and do some 'easy' pages, but it just hasn't happened yet," said Jesse Lonergan.

"Man's Best is like nothing else on the shelves – it's cute and thrilling and funny and thought-provoking, a tour de force from Pornsak, Jesse, and Jeff," said series editor Eric Harburn.

Man's Best #1 will be available in comic shops on the 20th of March 20, 2024.

