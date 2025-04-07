Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

AION Classic EU "Wrath" Update Launches April 23

AION Classic EU has a new update coming later this month, as Wrath brings a new fortress and a dungeon, among other additions

Article Summary AION Classic EU's "Wrath" update introduces two engaging new dungeons for players to explore.

Challenge powerful foes in Burning Blood Fortress and navigate the dangers of Dokkaebi Realm.

Enchanting system revamp offers a streamlined, rewarding experience for eager adventurers.

Tiarkh Testing Lab PvP instance returns by popular demand, available for a limited time.

Gameforge has released new information about the next update coming to AION Classic EU as the Wrath update arrives on April 23. This update introduces two new dungeons for you to get lost in and ultimately find some goodies inside, as they will bring players to the Burning Blood Fortress and Dokkaebi Realm. You'll also have a chance to snag some new PVP items such as the Tiarkh Testing Lab, while experiencing a revamp to the Enchanting system. We have the finer details from the team below, along with this new trailer above showing off everything you need to know before the content drops in about two weeks.

AION Classic EU – Update 3.7: Wrath

New Dungeon: Burning Blood Fortress Deep in Fortress Laphsaran, Arch Dyad experiments on Raksha, a dragon once under the power of Tiamat. Infused with the Fire Dragon King's energy, Raksha transforms into Yaksha, raining turmoil and destruction against all that come before him. The Daevas must investigate and face Yaksha, battling its great chaos and conquering the evil amidst the turmoil. Entry Requirements

Entry Location: Occupied Tiamat Legion Fortress

Number of People: Up to 6

Entry Level: 56 and above

Entry Limit: 5 times per week

Initialization Time: 9 AM every Wednesday

New Dungeon: Dokkaebi Realm Wraithford, once a thriving village under Bhulra's descendants, fell to ruin when an evil force corrupted the land, unleashing a deluge of monsters and despair. Now, only a few villagers remain, protected by Taoist priest Imoog and the guardian deity. Entry Requirements

Entry Location: Laphsaran

Number of People: Up to 6

Entry Level: 56 and above

Entry Limit: 5 times per week

Initialization Time: 9 AM every Wednesday

Enchanting System Revamp The Enchanting System revamp makes enchantments easier, faster, and far more rewarding. PvP Instance Tiarkh Testing Lab (PvP instance) is back by popular demand, but only for a limited time.

