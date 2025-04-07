Cassette Beasts Launches Brand-New Sunshine Update

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Bytten Studio, Cassette Beasts

Indie game publisher Raw Fury and developer Bytten Studio dropped a new update for Cassette Beasts this week, as you can download the Sunshine Update now. Technially called Update 1.8. you can now recruit Sunny as a partner character and explore a storyline with the mysterious landkeepers of New Wirral. Three new monsters have been added to the game with Pawper, Pawprince and Minosteam, along with alternative wing cosmetics. We have more details below as the update is now live.

Sunshine Update

Beloved NPC Sunny will now have a new storyline! Following the main story, players will have the opportunity to partner with Sunny for the first time as she embarks on a new questline to uncover details about her past as one of New Wirral's peculiar Landkeepers. As a note, Sunny's content is only available to those that have finished the main story of Cassette Beasts! Sunny's questline introduces a few new monsters, including her signature tape form, Pawper! This large beast-type creature resembles a bear costume… but is there a deeper mystery under its skin?

Best not to think about it too long…. Pawper's signature move, "Bear Hug," transfers negative status effects to the target, making them quite the tactical partner. There are two other monsters, but…we'll let you find them in the game. This update allows you to personalize your gliding wings after recording specific monsters. If you're looking for even more wing options to enhance your adventures, the new premium Wings Pack DLC offers an array of themed wings to customize your character further.

Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts puts a unique spin on monster-collector RPG adventures. On the remote island of New Wirral, people can use cassette tapes to transform into strange creatures and battle. You'll need to explore the island and record a menagerie of mighty monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities and find a way home! Discover over 100 awesome monsters to collect and transform into during turn-based battles. You can even combine two creatures together to make powerful new forms with shared elemental types, stats, and move sets using Cassette Beasts' Fusion System! Some of your opponents have this ability, too, so you'll need to get creative to win.

