Powerpuff Girls Artist Paulina Ganucheau Will Write The Comic As Well

The Powerpuff Girls' artist Paulina Ganucheau will write the Dynamite Entertainment comic as well, instead of Kelly Thompson

Article Summary Paulina Ganucheau takes over writing Powerpuff Girls #4 at Dynamite Entertainment.

Kelly Thompson penned the first three issues, passing the torch to Ganucheau.

Issue #4 features the girls in a charity bake sale competition with Princess Morbucks.

New artist Silvia De Ventura joins Ganucheau for the next three-issue arc.

The PowerPuff Girls #1 by Kelly Thompson and Paulina Ganucheau was published by Dynamite Entertainment to much acclaim this week. But the question had to be asked, with Kelly Thompson getting more Eisner nominations than anyone else this year, and her workload increasing with the likes of Absolute Wonder Woman, how long would she last on the Powerpuffs? Turns out, it is up to issue 3. As, with issue 4, Paulina Ganucheau will write the comic book as well, announced just in time for San Diego Comic-Con.

"In addition to an upcoming special, the ongoing series of The Powerpuff Girls jumps into its second phase with a brand new writer. Multiple Eisner Award-nominated scribe Kelly Thompson tackled the first trio of tantalizing tales for the series. She was joined by artists Paulina Ganucheau, Karen S. Darboe, and Miriana Puglia on each issue, respectively. Now for issue #4, Thompson hands off the baton to her own Powerpuff Girls collaborator, as Paulina Ganucheau takes on writing the next three issues. "It would be an understatement to say how beyond honored I am to be taking up the helm on one of the greatest properties ever and to follow in the comics footsteps of the great Kelly Thompson," said writer Paulina Ganucheau. "I am so excited, and as a lifelong fan I will be putting my best foot forward with these three issues. Now, if only I could go back in time and tell my 10-year-old self that she'd one day be writing The Powerpuff Girls comics, she would shoot through the roof!"

"For this issue, Ganucheau focuses on writing and is paired with artist Silvia De Ventura for the next three chapters. This marks the first transition establishing the series as switching off to a different, fresh female writer after every three issues. Fans can stay tuned each quarter when the next big name will bring their scripts to the series for their take on the beloved trio of pint-sized superheroines. "On the story side, The Powerpuff Girls #4 brings the fabled sugar, spice (and Chemical X!) to the forefront for a charity bake sale competition hosted by Ms. Bellum and the Mayor. Beating up monsters and foiling bank heists is plenty of fun, but Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup may have never faced a challenge quite like baking! Even though this tale features an unexpected challenge, that doesn't mean it's without a villain, as the girls will be facing off with Princess Morbucks in the bake sale showdown. "Ganucheau contributes a cover herself, continuing her run of them on the series to date. She's joined by the returning Nicoletta Baldari, and newcomers Kenya Danino and Pasquale Qualano.

The Powerpuff Girls #4 will be published by Dynamite Entertainment in October 2025. #2 and #3 will be in August and September.

