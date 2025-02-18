Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: emma frost, spider-girl

Predator: Black, White & Blood with Joe Kelly in May 2025

Marvel Comics launches Predator: Black, White & Blood with Joe Kelly in May 2025, to follow similar Wolverine and Aliens anthologies.

I have been running a bunch of scoops about upcoming Marvel Comics titles today, and this is probably the last one unless I get some more, but we will also be getting a Predator: Black, White & Blood anthology series, including a story written by Joe Kelly, for May. And covers from Federico Vicentini, Mahmud Asrar, Paolo Villanelli, and Simone Di Meo. And if you still doubt me, there is a stub of a tag for it on the official Marvel Comics website right here.

Previous examples of the Black, White & Blood anthologies from Marvel Comics, include Alien, Moon Knight, Marvel Zombies, Elektra, Deadpool, Wolverine, and Carnage. Traditionally they contain a number of stories with a focus on the art, in black and white, with a red colour addition. This format was pioneered by DC Comics with Harley Quinn: Black, White & Red, but Marvel Comics has seemed to weaponize it in recent years. It also makes for a reason to collect the books in boig treasury editions, and there is a massive market for this format in Europe as well. Marvel grabbed the Predator license a few years ago but had to wait a while for Fox to sort out its legal issues with the Predator property. It mostly had to do with films, but comic books got caught up in it, too, until the big guys settled.

You can catch up with some of my other Marvel Comics announcement leaks today right here:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!