President Of The USA In Tomorrow's Green Lantern #10 – But Which One?

Tomorrow sees the DC Comics publication of The Green Lantern Season Two #10 by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp. There's a preview of it below if you want to take a look. But first a little Presidential spoilerage.

But as well as that preview is the Bleeding Cool News that tomorrow's Green Lantern Season Two will feature the President Of The United States Of America as a Green Lantern, as The Ultrawar kicks off with everything versus everything. But which President would it be? Trump? Obama? Bush (pick one)? Hoover? Washington? So many to choose from, but Liam Sharp plumped for one very familiar face.

That would be President Richard Nixon, somehow a Green Lantern in the wild and wacky world that is Season Two. Don't ask me for explanations; none would satisfy you. But it does fit the theme of interstellar politics well. And maybe be will have a Greenwatergate to look forward to at some time.

Richard Milhous Nixon was the 37th president of the United States, serving from 1969 until 1974. A member of the Republican Party, Nixon previously served as the 36th vice president from 1953 to 1961, having risen to national prominence as a representative and senator from California. After five years in the White House that saw the conclusion to the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War, détente with the Soviet Union and China, and the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency, he became the only president to resign from the office, following the Watergate scandal.

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #10

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by J.G. JONES

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 10 OF 12 | FC | DC

Meet Hal Jordan's Earth-11 counterpart in the first skirmish of the Ultrawar! Against a backdrop of cosmic conspiracy and shady interstellar politics, two Green Lanterns and two Star Sapphires enact a four-way battle of the sexes. As the cracks of division spread from world to world, can love prevail?