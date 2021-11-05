Press Night Photo Gallery For The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

Last night saw the Press Launch for the West End debut of The Ocean At The End of The Lane, at the Duke of York Theatre, on St Martin's Lane in London. Bleeding Cool was there, and on the way in (and out), spied a number of celebrated types, from Simon Callow to Ruby Wax, Fay Ripley to Angus Deaton, two League Of Gentlemen in Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, Neil Gaiman himself, his father-in-law Jack Palmer accompanied by Siobhan Hewlett, and more besides. I did miss Philip Schofield. Here are a few shots below of those coming in and out…

The Ocean At The End of The Lane is based on Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name in which a man, returning to his childhood home, finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday when his friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean. Plunged into a magical world, their survival depends on their ability to reckon with ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them. Produced by the National Theatre, written by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, it stars a theatrical cast, rather than familiar names from stage and screen. But last night they all came out as well.

I will have a review up later. Spoilers, I really rather liked it. Talking to Neil Gaiman afterwards, he told me that originally he was approached by the National Theatre, with the idea to adapt either Neverwhere or The Ocean At The End Of The Lane. He realised that the former would be the big blockbuster of a show, but that the latter was the better choice. I agree and I'll talk about why later today as well… for now, let's have a little navigation by the stars, shall we? Tickets can be bought here and I would run rather than walk.