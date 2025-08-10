Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Marvel Rivals, printwatch, sonic
PrintWatch: 40 Absolute Get New Printings, DC/Sonic Takes The Fifth
PrintWatch: Forty Absolute comics get new printings from DC, DC X Sonic The Hedgehog #1 takes the fifth and Marvel Rivals #1 gets a third
- Forty Absolute Comics from DC receive new printings, including Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman issues
- Absolute Batman #1 gets an eighth printing, with several titles reaching fifth, sixth, and seventh printings
- DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 returns for a fifth printing with a unique Cyborg and Tails cover in September
- Marvel Rivals #1 heads to a third printing, and Captain America #2 gets a second printing from Marvel
PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending back forty Absolute Comics titles back for multiple printings including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing, Absolute Wonder Woman #1 getting a seventh printing, Absolute Batman #1 getting a sixth printing, Absoluite Flash #1, Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 and Absolute Green Lantern #1 all getting a third printing. DC Comics states that all Absolute single issues not receiving new printings are all currently available for reorder by comic book stores. So you have no excuse:
PrintWatch: 17th September
- Absolute Batman #1 Eighth Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)
- Absolute Batman #2 Sixth Printing
- Absolute Batman #3 Fifth Printing
- Absolute Batman #4 Fourth Printing
- Absolute Batman #5 Third Printing
- Absolute Batman #6 Third Printing
- Absolute Batman #7 Third Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)
- Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (self cover)
- Absolute Wonder Woman #2 Fifth Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Fourth Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #4 Third Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #5 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #9 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #10 Second Printing
Printwatch: 24th of September
- Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (Jae Lee cover)
- Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (self cover)
- Absolute Superman #2 Fourth Printing
- Absolute Superman #3 Third Printing
- Absolute Superman #4 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #5 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #6 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #7 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #8 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #9 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Third Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 Second Printing
Printwatch: 1st of October
- Absolute Flash #1 Third Printing
- Absolute Flash #2 Second Printing
- Absolute Flash #3 Second Printing
- Absolute Flash #4 Second Printing
- Absolute Flash #5 Second Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #1 Third Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #2 Second Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #3 Second Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #4 Second Printing
PrintWatch: DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 is getting a fifth printing, which will feature an image of the mashed-up Cyborg and Tails as a cardstock cover for $4.99 for the 10th of September.
PrintWatch: Captain America #2 gets a second printing. And we have the Marvel Rivals #1 third printing from a previous PrintWatch