Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: , , ,

PrintWatch: 40 Absolute Get New Printings, DC/Sonic Takes The Fifth

PrintWatch: Forty Absolute comics get new printings from DC, DC X Sonic The Hedgehog #1 takes the fifth and Marvel Rivals #1 gets a third

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Forty Absolute Comics from DC receive new printings, including Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman issues
  • Absolute Batman #1 gets an eighth printing, with several titles reaching fifth, sixth, and seventh printings
  • DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 returns for a fifth printing with a unique Cyborg and Tails cover in September
  • Marvel Rivals #1 heads to a third printing, and Captain America #2 gets a second printing from Marvel

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending back forty Absolute Comics titles back for multiple printings including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing, Absolute Wonder Woman #1 getting a seventh printing, Absolute Batman #1 getting a sixth printing, Absoluite Flash #1, Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 and Absolute Green Lantern #1 all getting a third printing. DC Comics states that all Absolute single issues not receiving new printings are all currently available for reorder by comic book stores. So you have no excuse:

PrintWatch: 17th September

  • Absolute Batman #1 Eighth Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)
  • Absolute Batman #2 Sixth Printing
  • Absolute Batman #3 Fifth Printing
  • Absolute Batman #4 Fourth Printing
  • Absolute Batman #5 Third Printing
  • Absolute Batman #6 Third Printing
  • Absolute Batman #7 Third Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (self cover)
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #2 Fifth Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Fourth Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #4 Third Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #5 Second Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Second Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Second Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Second Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #9 Second Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #10 Second Printing

Printwatch: 24th of September

  • Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (Jae Lee cover)
  • Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (self cover)
  • Absolute Superman #2 Fourth Printing
  • Absolute Superman #3 Third Printing
  • Absolute Superman #4 Second Printing
  • Absolute Superman #5 Second Printing
  • Absolute Superman #6 Second Printing
  • Absolute Superman #7 Second Printing
  • Absolute Superman #8 Second Printing
  • Absolute Superman #9 Second Printing
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Third Printing
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 Second Printing
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 Second Printing
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 Second Printing
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 Second Printing

Printwatch: 1st of October

  • Absolute Flash #1 Third Printing
  • Absolute Flash #2 Second Printing
  • Absolute Flash #3 Second Printing
  • Absolute Flash #4 Second Printing
  • Absolute Flash #5 Second Printing
  • Absolute Green Lantern #1 Third Printing
  • Absolute Green Lantern #2 Second Printing
  • Absolute Green Lantern #3 Second Printing
  • Absolute Green Lantern #4 Second Printing

PrintWatch: DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 is getting a fifth printing, which will feature an image of the mashed-up Cyborg and Tails as a cardstock cover for $4.99 for the 10th of September.

PrintWatch: Captain America #2 gets a second printing. And we have the Marvel Rivals #1 third printing from a previous PrintWatch

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.