PrintWatch: 40 Absolute Get New Printings, DC/Sonic Takes The Fifth

Article Summary Forty Absolute Comics from DC receive new printings, including Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman issues

Absolute Batman #1 gets an eighth printing, with several titles reaching fifth, sixth, and seventh printings

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 returns for a fifth printing with a unique Cyborg and Tails cover in September

Marvel Rivals #1 heads to a third printing, and Captain America #2 gets a second printing from Marvel

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending back forty Absolute Comics titles back for multiple printings including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing, Absolute Wonder Woman #1 getting a seventh printing, Absolute Batman #1 getting a sixth printing, Absoluite Flash #1, Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 and Absolute Green Lantern #1 all getting a third printing. DC Comics states that all Absolute single issues not receiving new printings are all currently available for reorder by comic book stores. So you have no excuse:

PrintWatch: 17th September

Absolute Batman #1 Eighth Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)

Absolute Batman #2 Sixth Printing

Absolute Batman #3 Fifth Printing

Absolute Batman #4 Fourth Printing

Absolute Batman #5 Third Printing

Absolute Batman #6 Third Printing

Absolute Batman #7 Third Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (self cover)

Absolute Wonder Woman #2 Fifth Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Fourth Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #4 Third Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #5 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #9 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #10 Second Printing

Printwatch: 24th of September

Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (Jae Lee cover)

Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (self cover)

Absolute Superman #2 Fourth Printing

Absolute Superman #3 Third Printing

Absolute Superman #4 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #5 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #6 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #7 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #8 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #9 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Third Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 Second Printing

Printwatch: 1st of October

Absolute Flash #1 Third Printing

Absolute Flash #2 Second Printing

Absolute Flash #3 Second Printing

Absolute Flash #4 Second Printing

Absolute Flash #5 Second Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #1 Third Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #2 Second Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #3 Second Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #4 Second Printing

PrintWatch: DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 is getting a fifth printing, which will feature an image of the mashed-up Cyborg and Tails as a cardstock cover for $4.99 for the 10th of September.

PrintWatch: Captain America #2 gets a second printing. And we have the Marvel Rivals #1 third printing from a previous PrintWatch

