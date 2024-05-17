PrintWatch: Blood Hunt, Ultimate X-Men, Black Lagoon, Briar, Gun Honey

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: Blood Hunt, peach momoko, printwatch, ultimate x-men, ultimates

Printwatch: Blood Hunt crossover issues go back to print from Marvel as well as Ultimate X-Men and Ultimates, with X-Men #97 getting a third print and revealing the Spider-Woman #7 second printing. Image Comics has sent Ain't No Grave #1 and Universal Monsters: Black Lagoon back for seconds, while Titan Comics and Boom Studios have done likewise for Gun Honey: Collision Course #1 and Briar #5.

Amazing Spider-Man #49, Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #1 and Venom #33 get "blood soaked" second printings for the 26th of June.

Ultimate X-Men #2 and #3 both get Peach Momoko cover second printings, both with 1:25 variants. The Ultimates #1 gets a second printing with a John Taylor Christopher negative space 1:25 variant.

X-Men '97 #1 gets a third printing, with a secondary blank variant as well. And we have the standard cover for Spider-Woman #7 second printing, with the Alliance on the cover, as previously Printwatched.

Skottie Young and Jorge Corona's Ain't No Grave #1 gets a second printing from Image Comics for the 12th of June with a Skottie Young cover. "Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who picked up the issue," said Corona. "We've seen some of the positive comments and reactions to the release of the series and it really means the world to us. This is why we do these books and I'm so happy you all are enjoying this with us!" As well as Dan Watters, Ram V, Matthew Roberts, and Dave Stewart's Universal Monsters: Black Lagoon #1 with a Francesco Francavilla cover.

Oni Press's Toxic Summer #1 from Derek Charm is getting a second printing photo variant cover for the 19th of June. Titan Comics' Gun Honey: Collision Course #1 by Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng with a second printing cover by Derrick Chew limited to 3000 copies. As well as Briar #5 by Christopher Cantwell, Alex Lins, Luis NCT with Mar Silvestre, and AndWorld Design from Boom Studios, now with a second printing cover by W. Scott Forbes, both available in stores on the 12th of June. "Fans and readers everywhere knew they couldn't sleep on the anxiously awaited return of Briar," said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales. "The next chapter of the dark fairytale adventure created by Christopher, Alex, Luis, and AndWorld Design is back and already off to an exciting start!"

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 JOHN ROMITA JR. BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

UPC:75960620200304912

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #1 MARCELO FERREIRA BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

UPC:75960620869200112

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

ULTIMATE X-MEN #2 PEACH MOMOKO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620798500212

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

ULTIMATE X-MEN #2 PEACH MOMOKO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT(1:25)

UPC:75960620798500220

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

ULTIMATE X-MEN #3 PEACH MOMOKO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620798500312

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

ULTIMATE X-MEN #3 PEACH MOMOKO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT(1:25)

UPC:75960620798500318

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

ULTIMATES #1 R.B. SILVA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620830200112

Price: $5.99 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

ULTIMATES #1 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER NEGATIVE SPACE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VAR IANT(1:25)

UPC:75960620830200123

Price: $5.99 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

VENOM #33 CAFU BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

UPC:75960620191403312

Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

X-MEN '97 #1 BLANK COVER 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620705300140

Price: $5499 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

X-MEN '97 #1 MARVEL ANIMATION 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620705300113

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/27/24 On Sale: 06/26/24

SPIDER-WOMAN #7 PACO MEDINA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620783100712

Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 5/20/24 On Sale: 06/19/24

AINT NO GRAVE #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

APR247162

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Jorge Corona

MINISERIES PREMIERE Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG and Eisner Award-nominated artist JORGE CORONA, the team behind the hit series MIDDLEWEST and THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK, are back together with an all-new miniseries, AIN'T NO GRAVE! This Unforgiven-style journey is an original macabre Western/fantasy tale for mature readers, told through a Guillermo Del Toro-esque lens. Ryder put her violent past behind her when she fell in love and became a mother. But that was before she learned it was all going to be taken away. Now she'll have to pick up her guns once again and ride to kill the one who's behind the threat. Which just happens to be Death. The genre-bending adventure begins in this DOUBLE-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE, with **forty pages of story and no ads! **In Shops: Jun 12, 2024 SRP: $5.99

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS BLACK LAGOON #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

APR247277

(W) Dan Watters, Ram V. (A) Matthew Roberts, Dave Stewart (CA) Francesco Francavilla

MINISERIES PREMIERE

A NEW HORROR DREAM TEAM RESURRECTS ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC MONSTERS Acclaimed creators DAN WATTERS (HOME SICK PILOTS, Lucifer), RAM V (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Batman: Detective Comics), and MATTHEW ROBERTS (MANIFEST DESTINY) rise from the depths for an all-new epic.

Years after the events of the original film, journalist Kate Marsden hunts for a notorious serial killer in the heart of the Amazon. Hot on the trail of this madman, she soon encounters an unexpected new threat-but is it friend or foe? Or is it simply… THE CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON?In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SRP: $4.99

GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 2ND PTG CHEW COPIC (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR247212

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Derrick Chew

THE BEST-SELLING SERIES, GUN HONEY IS BACK! JOANNA TAN RETURNS FOR A NEW HEART-RACING SERIES!

After nearly a year in hiding from government agents looking to kill her, GUN HONEY – JOANNA TAN – launches a plan to turn the tables that will take her from the jungles of Borneo, to the streets of Yokohama, and the sands of the Gobi Desert. But when four armed groups converge on one secret location, will anyone survive the explosive collision?In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SRP: $3.99

BRIAR #5 SECOND PRINTING

BOOM STUDIOS

APR247001

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Alex Lins (CA) W. Scott Forbes

In the wake of slaying Deadcrawl, Grendrid's henchman, Briar and her companions have become quite the band of bounty hunters, with a reputation for murder and mayhem that belies their chivalrous intentions. But overzealous local authorities are not the only foes Briar will face, as Spider hatches a plan that will get them closer than ever to Briar's malevolent fairy godmother-to the castle of Grendrid herself! Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire, Thanos) is joined by rising-star Alex Lins (Hellcat, Crypt of Shadows), continuing this reimagined, unforgettable dark fantasy adventure. In Shops: June 12, 2024 SRP: $3.99

TOXIC SUMMER #1 (OF 3) SECOND PRINTING

(W) Derek Charm (A) Derek Charm (CA) PHOTO

FROM THE MUTATED MIND OF EISNER AWARD–WINNING CARTOONIST DEREK CHARM (JUGHEAD, THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL) COMES A MONSTER-SIZED 48-PAGE NIGHTMARE BEACH PARTY THAT WILL KEEP YOU UP ALL NIGHT . . . IF YOU CAN LIVE LONG ENOUGH TO TELL THE TALE! Best friends Ben and Leo had the perfect summer planned after high school graduation. As lifeguards in the idyllic beach town of Port Dorian, they were planning for three months of hot guys, late-night bonfires, and no regrets . . . until a toxic spill of unknown properties on the beach transformed their dream summer into a waking nightmare. Now Port Dorian is flooded with panicked tourists, a local researcher is paralyzed while investigating the spill, and a horrifying pack of subhuman monstrosities is snatching beachgoers in the night. Mix one part Riverdale with one part The Creature from the Black Lagoon and drink it down fast because this bi-monthly horror shocker comes packed with enough acidic sludge, perverted beach maniacs, and ill will to ruin anyone's first summer away from home! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 6/19/2024

