PrintWatch: Devil's Reign, Thor & Jim Lee's X-Men Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics are putting two comic books back to second printings this week, Devil's Reign #2 and Thor #20 for the 16th of February, with a 1:25 second printing variant for the latter, while IDW is doing the same for Jim Lee's X-Men Artists Edition for the 23rd of February.

DEVIL'S REIGN #2

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Second Printing Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO – 75960620208900212

Wilson Fisk has set the Marvel Universe on a dangerous and violent path in Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's DEVIL'S REIGN #2. Systematically leveraging the power of his office against the heroes of the Marvel Universe, Fisk takes his most dangerous and craven step yet… The THUNDERBOLTS are reporting for duty! ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Hizzoner isn't the only one with ambitions—the forces he's marshaled do as well. You know what they say about honor among thieves…

THOR #20

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by NIC KLEIN

Second Printing Cover by NIC KLEIN – 75960609539102012

Second Printing Cover (1:25) by NIC KLEIN – 75960609539102071

Mjolnir is on a rampage across the realms and is leaving death and destruction in its path in THOR #20, part two of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's latest Asgardian epic! Thor must act fast to save his kingdom for the deadly prophecy of the God of Hammers is about to be unleashed! THOR #20 will receive two covers, one of which presents the final page of the issue where fans saw the God of Hammers for the first time!

JIM LEE'S X-MEN ARTIST ED HC 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC218031

(W) Chris Claremont (A/CA) Jim Lee

Second printing ! Jim Lee has been drawing comics for more than 30 years and is one of the most popular comic book artists of all time. The impact his dynamic artwork has had on the comics industry-to his legions of fans and the artists who have been inspired by and emulated him-is truly immeasurable. And, in a career filled with highlights, his work on X-Men is arguably his most popular and enduring. This very special Artist's Edition features Lee's stellar work on X-Men, including the complete oversized X-Men #1-still the bestselling comic book ever published! Additionally, there will be covers, splash pages, pin-ups, and interior pages by Lee doing what he does best-creating great comics. Each page has been meticulously scanned from Lee's original art for this book… affording the reader incite into his creative process never before available outside of original art collectors. Produced in the one and only, accept no imitations, multi-Eisner award-winning Artist's Edition format. For any fan of Jim Lee, this book will soon become a cherished centerpiece of your collection! In Shops: Feb 23, 2022 Final Orders Due: Jan 17, 2022 SRP: $150.00