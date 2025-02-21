Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, Ultimate Wolverine

PrintWatch: Doom Academy, Venom, Ultimate Wolverine, Lucky Devils

PrintWatch: Doom Academy, Venom, Ultimate Wolverine, Lucky Devils and Bowling With Corpses get more printings

Article Summary Marvel sends Doom Academy, Venom & Wolverine printings on April 2, 2025.

Image's Lucky Devils #2 sees a second print due to high demand.

Mignola's Bowling With Corpses earns Dark Horse a second printing.

Lucky Devils series sees overwhelming response from fans and retailers.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Doom Academy #1 and All-New Venom #3 back for a second printing, and Ultimate Wolverine #1 for a third printing, for the 2nd of April 2025.

DOOM ACADEMY #1 PASQUAL FERRY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DOOM]

DOOM ACADEMY #1 PABLO VILLALOBOS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DOOM] (1:25)

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO RATIO VIRGIN 3RD PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

ALL-NEW VENOM #3 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

PrintWatch: Image Comics is also sending Lucky Devils #2 to a second printing.

" The Lucky Devils #2—by New York Times bestselling writer Charles Soule (The Oracle Year, The Endless Vessel, Star Wars) and critically-acclaimed artist Ryan Browne (Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts)—has sold out completely at the distributor level. Reorders for this cheeky fantasy romp are piling up and Image has rushed this series back to print this week in order to keep up with demand. The reprint of The Lucky Devils #2 will feature gonzo new cover art by Browne. "Hot damn—I guess sin is in these days! Ryan and I are giving everything we've got to The Lucky Devils, and the way retailers and readers are responding feels fantastic," said Soule. "We're grateful to everyone who's picked up the book or talked it up – stories like this live and die on word of mouth, and believe me, if you keep reading, we'll keep giving you things to talk about." Browne added: "Wow! This has been such a wonderful and validating experience and we are only two issues in! Charles, I think people love our stories about little dudes messing with humanity—wait'll they see how wild and twisted this story gets!" Available at comic book shops on Wednesday, March 19.

PrintWatch: Dark Horse Comics has a second printing of Mike Mignola's Bowling With Corpses and Other Strange Tales From Lands Unknown

"After the incredible success of Mike Mignola's Bowling With Corpses and Other Strange Tales From Lands Unknown, Dark Horse Comics is already rushing a second printing of the critically acclaimed graphic novel. The anthology of folklore-inspired fantasy stories written and illustrated by Mignola, colored by Dave Stewart, and lettered by Clem Robins is the first publication from Curious Objects, Mignola's new imprint at Dark Horse and will set the stage for more weird, wicked, and whimsical stories in the "Lands Unknown" universe from Mignola and frequent collaborator Ben Stenbeck."

