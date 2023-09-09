Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: golden age, jsa, Justice Society of America

PrintWatch: Justice Society of America & New Golden Age Get New Prints

DC Comics' New Golden Age line expands with launches of Wesley Dodds: The Sandman, Jay Garrick: The Flash, and Alan Scott: Green Lantern

PrintWatch: DC Comics' New Golden Age line expands this October with the launches of Wesley Dodds: The Sandman, Jay Garrick: The Flash, and Alan Scott: Green Lantern and to help readers catch up with this world, DC Comics is rush-soliciting offers two key reprints, also now going on sale in October.

PrintWatch: Justice Society of America: Gold Edition will reprint the sold-out Justice Society of America issues #1, #2, and #3, collecting the initial issues of Geoff Johns and Mikel Janín's current series. With The New Golden Age #1 Special Edition Main cover by Mikel Janín for $4.99 with a virgin variant foil cover for $6.99.

While the New Golden Age: Special Edition will reprint the oversize all-star one-shot that kicked off the initiative, originally published in November 2022, along with previews of Wesley Dodds: The Sandman, Jay Garrick: The Flash, and Alan Scott: Green Lantern. Again with a main cover by Mikel Janin for $4.99 and a virgin foil cover for $6.99.

Both of these issues are on Final Order Cutoff this Sunday, with an on-sale date of October 3rd in advance of the debuts.

NEW GOLDEN AGE SPECIAL EDITION #1 CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA GOLD EDITION CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Contains JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #1 -3 Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

PrintWatch: In other news, Dstlry reports that The Devil's Cut has sold out from Dimaond and Luar distributors and will not be reprinted.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!