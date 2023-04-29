PrintWatch: Millarworld, 7 Years In Darkness, Indigo Children, Flash Printwatch: More printings for The Ambassadors, Nemesis Reloaded, Night Club, Indigo Children, Seven Years Of Darkness and Flashpoint from Image, DC and CEX.

PrintWatch: Image Comics has put four comic books to a second printing and two to a third printing. And mostly Mark Millar's Millarworld titles from Netflix. The Ambassadors #1 by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely gets a third printing, and The Ambassadors #3 by Mark Millar and Travis Charest gets a second printing. Nemesis Reloaded #1 by Millar and Jorge Jimenez gets a third printing, Nemesis Reloaded #4 gets a second printing, and Night Club #4 by Millar and Juanan Ramirez gets a second. Image Comics is also putting Indigo Children #2 by Curt Pires, Rockwell White, Alex Diotto, Dee Cunniffe to a second printing too. And all these printings are offered by Image Comics to retailers at 60% off the cover price rather than the usual discount.

AMBASSADORS #1 (OF 6) 3RD PTG SPECIAL EDITION (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Frank Quitely

The most ambitious comic book of all time is finally here! Imagine you could gift superpowers to six people. In a world of eight billion, who do you choose? Join six of the greatest artists in the industry for an enormous story about ordinary people from around the world explaining why it should be them. This first story features artwork by superstar FRANK QUITELY. In Shops: May 24, 2023 Final Orders Due: May 01, 2023 SRP: $4.99

AMBASSADORS #3 (OF 6) 2ND PTG SPECIAL EDITION (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A) Travis Charest (CA) Frank Quitely

The world is in a frenzy. Everyone wants superpowers, but only six people will be selected as their country's Ambassadors in this global competition. Meet the mother and son superhero team from Paris!In Shops: May 24, 2023 Final Orders Due: May 01, 2023 SRP: $4.99

NEMESIS RELOADED #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG SPECIAL EDITION (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

MINISERIES PREMIERE The world's most evil comic book is back! Who is Nemesis, and why does this eccentric billionaire who dresses up in a mask and cape want to terrorize people instead of helping them? Isn't that how this is supposed to go? Trigger warning: Too violent and too cool for some!In Shops: May 24, 2023 Final Orders Due: May 01, 2023 SRP: $4.99

NIGHT CLUB #4 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Juanan Ramirez

This is already your favorite book. Do we even NEED to write this text anymore? Okay, well, discover the origin of the evil vampire Biker Gang and the truth behind the vampire who bit Danny back in issue one. What was he up to? It's not what you think. Note: This book is half the price of less good ones!In Shops: May 24, 2023 Final Orders Due: May 01, 2023 SRP: $1.99

NEMESIS RELOADED #4 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

All the cops have been killed, the city is in chaos, nobody can leave their houses, and a nuclear bomb will go off in a secret location unless everyone remains in the lockdown Nemesis demanded. This series just can't get any more exciting!In Shops: May 24, 2023 Final Orders Due: May 01, 2023 SRP: $3.99

INDIGO CHILDREN #2 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Curt Pires, Rockwell White (A) Dee Cunniffe (A/CA) Alex Diotto

CHAPTER TWO OF THE COMIC OF THE YEAR STARTS HERE! Mars-A glimpse of the past. Chicago-Alexei and Donovan work to liberate another one of the captured Indigo Children. In Shops: May 24, 2023 Final Orders Due: May 01, 2023 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: Also going to a third printing is Joseph Schmalke's Seven Years In Darkness #1 from CEX Publishing.

SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS #1 Third Printing

(W/A/CA) Joseph Schmalke

After the sellout of the 2nd printing, make sure you've got enough stock to support all your orders (and add some on) for issue #3 this month, too! The Academy of Black Magic has reopened its doors for the first time in 200 years! Seventy-two children will walk through the Academy doors for freshmen year. But only seven will graduate and walk out alive!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/26/2023

PrintWatch: The Flash film is less than two months away, and in the weeks surrounding the lead-up to and release of the film, DC offers Flashpoint #1 Special Edition as a new printing of the 2011 comic book by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert that serves as a major influence on the movie. Flashpoint #1 Special Edition has a $3.99 cover price, and is offered to comic book stores at an 85% discount, to ensure retailers have enough comics on hand. Flashpoint #1 Special Edition is on FOC tomorrow, with an on-sale date of the 23rd of May, more than three weeks in advance of the film on the 16th of June. The most recent trailer also featured an endcard promoting Flash graphic novels available at comics shops, and was viewed more than 12 million times on YouTube in its first 36 hours.