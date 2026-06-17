Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: BBC Announces $107M in Programming Cuts, Major Layoffs

Doctor Who Update: The BBC is cutting commission spending across TV, radio, and news by £80 million ($107 million) over the next two years.

Article Summary BBC will cut £80 million in commissioning across TV, radio, and news over two years as part of a wider savings drive.

BBC layoffs are expected to hit 1,800-2,000 roles, with major reductions already outlined in news, nations, and corporate teams.

Doctor Who faces fresh uncertainty as BBC budget cuts raise questions about tendering, partners, and future funding.

BBC may rethink Doctor Who’s format, with shorter 3-5 episode seasons and specials seen as a possible cost-saving path.

It was back in April that details began to emerge regarding the BBC's plan to cut costs, amounting to £500 million/$670 million over the next three years (in addition to the BBC's current savings plan, aimed at £1.5 billion/$2 billion). At that time, we speculated how that could impact the future of Doctor Who – and that was before the whole "tender" bomb dropped. Earlier today, BBC Director General Matt Brittin notified staff that commission spending across its TV, radio, and news divisions will be cut by £80 million ($107 million) over the next two years. That will include canceling programming, reviewing the BBC's "broadcast TV channels and radio network portfolio as audiences move online." In addition, 1,800-2,000 layoffs across the board are also expected over the next several months, including approximately 550 positions in the BBC's news and nations divisions and 700 positions in the BBC's corporate divisions.

It will be interesting to see how this impacts the tendering of Doctor Who, because a number of bigger question marks are now in play. How much of the cost will the BBC expect its new production partners to front? Today's news doesn't exactly scream that the company is looking to increase its investment. It's one thing to guarantee that the long-running show will return; quite another to explain how that's going to happen. Will the BBC look to blow up the season format to get more bang for its buck? There have been rumblings that we could be looking at seasons structured more like Sherlock (and Columbo, back in the day), with 3-5 episodes running (60-90 minutes each) and a Christmas Special. The good news is that it likely increases the chances of a multi-season order, giving the producers a chance to save a few bucks by filming seasons together. Here's a look at Brittin's memo to the staff in full, laying out the bad news:

Hello everyone, It's almost a month since I started here, and I've been getting to know more of you and of the BBC. I've heard your belief in the mission, and your ambition to reinvent the BBC for the future – both of which I'm working on and will come back with more in September. Of course, you also want to know what the announced savings mean for you. It is important to me that you have clarity on this as soon as possible. The scale of savings requires tough choices, careful work and won't all be ready at once. We are committed to letting you know as soon as we have plans in your area. All divisions will be making significant savings. Today, some divisions are ready to set out the first phase of these plans, with more to follow. We have first updates from News, Nations and Content. Together, by the end of this financial year, they deliver £160 million of cost savings, including staff and non-staff costs, and a net reduction of around 550 roles. This is part of the 1,800–2,000 roles announced to go over the next three years. More savings will be set out in the months ahead, across all divisions. This includes corporate divisions where work is underway – we expect around 700 roles to close in these areas. Reductions of this scale inevitably mean some compulsory redundancies, though we will work hard to avoid this wherever we can. Many divisions have already opened voluntary redundancy windows; more will be opening today. We will also have to close some programmes. These are difficult choices and we will apply three guiding principles: Sustain output with the highest audience value and impact. Meet audiences where they are, reducing spend elsewhere. For example, we will reduce commissioning spend across Content, News and Nations by around £80 million in 2027–28 and review our broadcast TV channels and radio network portfolio as audiences move online. Make the BBC simpler and faster – we must reduce duplication, clarify accountability, and increase the speed of decision making. This includes reducing senior leaders by at least 10%. The News, Nations and Content divisions will set out more details in calls and updates over the coming days. For other divisions, leaders will update you with the latest progress on the size of the savings needed, the opening of voluntary redundancy windows and when you will hear more. Aside from calls with your own teams, I will host an all-staff session on Tuesday, 23 June at 2pm BST, taking your questions, alongside Kate Phillips, Rhuanedd Richards and Jonathan Munro. Please do join if you can. We live in very uncertain times. Our audiences rely on us every day to keep them informed, entertained and equipped to make sense of the world. Making savings while fulfilling our mission means a doubly difficult time for everyone. Do speak to your leaders and use the support that's available. In the meantime, thank you for all you are doing.

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