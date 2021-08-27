PrintWatch: Nocterra, Radiant Black, Moon Knight, Kang, Star Wars

PrintWatch: We get news of second printings for Nocterra #6 and Radiant Black #7 from Image Comics, as well as Dark Blood #2 from Boom Studios, Marvel Comics ramping back up their second printings with Kang #1, Moon Knight #2, Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters #3 and Star Wars High Republic #8.

PrintWatch: NOCTERRA #6 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL218738

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey

END OF STORY ARC! "FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part Six-You've seen the calm… now it's time for the storm. Having unearthed a shocking revelation, Val must prepare for battle before she loses the paradise that she's risked so much to find. In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: RADIANT BLACK #7 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

JUL218737

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marcello Costa

NEW STORY ARC! Picking up from the shocking ending of issue five, Radiant Black's life just got a whole lot more complicated. Pursued by a new enemy and not sure who to trust, will our hero escape with his life? Or is this the beginning of the end for RADIANT BLACK? In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: DARK BLOOD #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG DE LANDRO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL218471

(W) LaToya Morgan (A) Walt Barna (CA) Valentine De Landro

Does even the kindness of strangers come with a cost? Avery has adjusted to his post WWII life in Alabama but when an altercation with some local boys leaves him hurt, an unlikely bystander steps in. And while Carlisle, a white university doctor, not only offers Avery immediate first aid but free ongoing medical care… nothing is truly free, not even a stranger's kindness.In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218669

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 06, 2021 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: MOON KNIGHT #2 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218670

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #8 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218671

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL218672

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99