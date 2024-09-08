Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: charles xavier, uncanny x-men

Professor Xavier's First Girlfriend Returns To The X-Men (Spoilers)

Professor Xavier certainly gets around a bit in Uncany X-Men, but where did that self confidence for women first come from?

Article Summary Professor Xavier introduces his first girlfriend, Sarah, in Uncanny X-Men #2.

Sarah, Xavier's lost love from Oxford, reappears after years of absence.

The origins of Xavier's self-confidence with women are unveiled.

Speculation: Will Sarah turn against Xavier like his other past loves?

Charles Xavier… for a bald man in a wheelchair, he does put it about a bit. When he's not lusting after his redhead teenage students, he's been involved with Amelia Voight, Gabrielle Haller, Majestrix of the Shi'ar Empire Lilandra Neramani, and Moira Mactaggert. He met Moira at Oxford University, but it seems that someone pipped her to Charles first. From this week's Uncanny X-Men #2…

Because in this week's Uncanny X-Men #2, we are going to meet someone else. Seemingly his first girlfriend, another American who he met during his Oxbridge days.

Sarah. Who is basically completely out of his league? Still, this is Oxford, a place for all sorts of young men to discover women who are completely out of their league, yet for some reason it doesn't matter, and thus gives them the kind of irritating self-confidence that will spur them the rest of their lives. Like starting a school for mutants, that is also a vigilante strikeforce, when you don't really have any idea what you are doing yourself.

Even if the women in question have to make the first move to get them over that confidence bump. Why haven't we heard of Sarsah in the intervening years? And will she, like Amelia Voight and Moira Mactaggert turn against him and become an antagonist? I mean, the odds are good, right? She couldn't be The Endling that has been prophesied, could she? Considering that she appears in this week's Uncanny X-Men #2 from Gail Simone and David Marquez as a kind of Beginling?

UNCANNY X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240601

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

WHO ARE THE OUTLIERS? FROM THE ASHES continues as ROGUE, GAMBIT and WOLVERINE welcome a friend back, just in time to face four UNCONTROLLABLE and WILD mutants in the swamps of Louisiana! But with the mutant community disheartened and fractured, will even the UNCANNY X-MEN be enough to stop them? Something HUGE is starting, and it begins RIGHT HERE! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

