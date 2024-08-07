Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: endling, uncanny x-men

Marvel Futures & Endlings Teased For Avengers, X-Men, Venom (Spoilers)

Secret Futures are teased for Avengers, Uncanny X-Men and Venom in today's Marvel Comics titles (Big Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel's latest titles tease shocking futures for Avengers, Uncanny X-Men, and Venom.

Uncanny X-Men introduces The Outliers and hints at magical precog dragons.

Dylan Brock taps into time travel to alter Venom's fate using Doctor Doom's tech.

Avengers confront presaged threats with the ominous King of Magic, Death Moon, and Cannibal Culture.

Three comic books from Marvel out today, all with an eye on the future, Uncanny X-Men #1, Venom War #1 and Avengers #17.

There are next issue teases of course, such as this from Uncanny X-Men #1, letting us know that the first appearance of The Outliers will be in Uncanny X-Men #2. Bit it's not the only glimpse of the future in that issue, from magical precog dragons with an Eye Of Agamotto…

Are we talking about the upcoming Presidential Election maybe? Dylan Brock is also dealing with the future, specifically himsellf, after taking Cable fashion tips at some point in the intervening decades.

With time rewriting itself on the fly. But back to the dragon, he has found the word.

Given how many times Krakoa resurrected the X-Men, that;s a lot of cheating to be accountable for. But can time be changed?

If you are using Doctor Doom time travel technology, it seems so. And that's the entire point of Dylan Brock's trip.

While the Avengers have already had warnings about the future now coming to pass…. from Avengers #3 from January 2023…

There is more to come. "The King Of Magic, The Death Moon, The Cannibal Culture." And in Uncanny X-Men we have more than one person predicting this particular future.

"The Endling"…? While Dylan Brock is planning the kill the future…

… it seems that in Uncanny X-Men and Avengers, the future is trying to kill them. Still it won't be until the next issue that we get to meet these Outliers and work out which one of them is The Endling. Oh wait…

…. we were lied to! While QR codes…

… promise robot dogs to come"

UNCANNY X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240610

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

PROFESSOR X…IS GONE!

A core group of essential X-Men rise FROM THE ASHES to face a world without a home – and without Professor X! All bonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and ROGUE reluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them back together…but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: $5.99 AVENGERS #17

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240657

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Joshua Cassara

STORM JOINS THE AVENGERS!

New arc starts here! Superstar artist Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.) takes the helm as series artist! In the aftermath of Blood Hunt and Fall of the House of X, where does that leave the Avengers? The team's roster won't be the only thing shaken up when a deadly threat sets its vengeful sights on Earth! PLUS: PART 6 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99 VENOM WAR #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240882

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Iban Coello

LAST VENOM STANDING! The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom! Father versus

