Queer ESports Graphic Novel, Renegade Rule, Gets Scheduled For 2021

Writer Ben Kahn announced earlier in the year on Twitter that Dark Horse would be publishing his then-self-published comic book series, Renegade Rule, created with Rachel Silverstein, Sam Beck and Jim Campbell, as a graphic novel.

BIG NEWS: Myself, @flirtymango, @_twothirty, and @CampbellLetters are teaming up with @DarkHorseComics to bring you RENEGADE RULE! Four queer female friends will have to play harder than ever against a slew of elite teams to become Esports champions! pic.twitter.com/9IKohxddx9 — Ben 'Bee' Kahn (@BenTheKahn) April 11, 2020

Initially scheduled for last month, things like the coronavirus got in the way and the graphic novel has now been scheduled for June 8th 2021. Here's how it is solicited on Amazon.

Prepare for competitive gaming like you've never seen it! The Manhattan Mist have beaten the odds to land themselves in the national championships for Renegade Rule, one of the hottest virtual reality games in existence. But they're in for competition fiercer than they ever imagined, and one team member's entire future could be at stake. Four queer female friends will have to play harder than ever against self-doubt, infighting, romantic distraction, and a slew of other world-class teams if they hope to become champions. Both hilarious and heartwarming, this new graphic novel from Ignatz-nominated writer Ben Kahn, debut author Rachel Silverstein, and artist Sam Beck is a celebration of friendship, competition, queer identity, and the insane things we do for the things and people we love.

Ben Kahn told Graphic Policy back in 2018, "For me, with a lot of the modern games like Team Fortress, Overwatch, and Fortnite, I'm an outsider looking in. Especially the fandom element and the culture that builds around it. I've never played Overwatch except at [Rachel's] house a few times. But I read all the comics, watch all the cinematics, read all the wikis. So, I was definitely intrigued at the idea of having this fun, fictional crazy world to throw on top of a sports story narrative."

And here's a look at how it's looking.

Here is how the self-published version of Renegade Rule looked…