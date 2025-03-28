Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Becky Burke, R.E. Burke

R.E. Burke's First Published Comics Illustration After US Detention

R.E. Burke's first published comics illustration after returning home from US detention, on Instagram, as she talks about her experience.

Article Summary R.E. Burke releases first comic after ICE detention, sharing her raw experience on Instagram.

Detained for 19 days due to a visa issue, Burke was shackled to the airport upon release.

Plans to create a comic about her detention experience and the women she met while detained.

UK updates travel advice, creators reconsider US events after her ordeal gains press attention.

On the 9th of March 2025, Bleeding Cool first reported the story of comic book creator R.E Burke, or Becky Burke, who had been detained by ICE when crossing the US/Canada border over what was revealed as a trivial visa issue. She was held in harsh conditions at a detention centre in Tacoma, Washington, for nineteen days and received a lot of press attention the week after our initial report, and we continued to cover the latest. When she was eventually released and allowed to fly home, she was shackled to the airport. Now, for the first time, she has talked – and drawn – about her experience.

R.E. Burke posts to Instagram with the above illustration of her cell, saying "So, my life and plans have changed quite dramatically over the last few months. I was travelling across the pacific north west, in America, and heading to Canada when I was detained and placed in ICE custody for 19 days. Right now, I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared and posted about my story. Hearing how far it has travelled gave me hope when I was feeling very stuck and very alone. I still can't believe it, and I honestly have never felt so loved. The comic community, in particular, never ceases to amaze me. I have a lot of stories to tell you all about the women I met whilst I was detained, and their stories need to be shared. They are the strongest women I have ever met, and many have had such heartbreaking lives. They need care and comfort; not detainment. I'm trying to take some time to recover, but I'm thinking about them whenever I am awake. I have 90 pages of notes and will be making these into a comic (of course). Please stay tuned."

Fellow British comic book creator Zoe Thorogood replied, "So glad you're safe, dude. I was following your story in disbelief. Big ups for decided to tell your story in your work, I'll be following along. I hope your recovery goes smoothly, and you have all the support you need <3"

Since the news of Becky's detention, the UK government's foreign travel advice to citizens travelling to the USA has changed warning against arrest and detention, and a number of creators have pulled out of attending shows in the US as a result.changed last week.

