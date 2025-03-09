Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: canada, R.E. Burke

British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Detained By ICE After Crossing Border

British comic book creator R.E. Burke has been detained by ICE after crossing the border from USA to Canada. Do you know anyone who can help?

Becky misclassified as "illegal alien" during re-entry to the U.S.

Paul Burke, Becky's father, appeals for help to bring her home.

Family seeks legal aid, support, and shares story for urgent action.

Becky Burke is known in the British comics scene as writer/artist creator R.E. Burke. I know her from Thought Bubble and you can see her work profiled on Broken Frontier. This was her last sketch diary comic posted on Instagram during her travels. She had been taking a four-month backpacking trip across North America until she was detained by I.C.E eleven days ago.

Her father Paul Burke posts to social media, under the title Urgent Appeal: Help Bring Becky Home

"Our daughter Becky, a 28-year-old British tourist, has been caught up in the recent immigration crackdown in the US. What was meant to be a life-changing four-month backpacking trip across North America has turned into a nightmare. Becky has now been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for over ten days, with no clear timeline for her release. "On February 26th, Becky attempted to cross the Canadian border for the next leg of her journey. Unfortunately, due to an incorrect visa, she was denied entry into Canada. When she tried to return to the US, she was refused re-entry and classified as an "illegal alien." Despite being a tourist with no criminal record, she was handcuffed and taken to a detention facility in Tacoma, Washington. "Becky's current conditions are deeply concerning. She is sharing a cell, surviving on a diet of cold rice, potatoes, and beans (she is vegan), and has limited access to phone calls. Visitors are restricted to speaking through a glass screen via telephone. All her possessions have been confiscated, and she feels isolated and desperate to come home.

"We are doing everything we can. Our local MP has contacted David Lammy's office, and we are in touch with the British Consulate in London and San Francisco. An American friend is helping by sending funds to her inmate account so she can buy basic necessities like tea and milk. However, progress has been slow, and we urgently need more support. We are asking for your help. Please share Becky's story widely through your networks. We hope to connect with experts, legal professionals, or anyone who can offer advice or assistance. Becky is a kind, adventurous young woman who simply wants to return home to her family."

Bleeding Cool will be doing our best to share the word about Becky Burke – or R.E. Burke if you prefer. If you can help, you can contact Paul Burke here. You can also read her comics right here, including the likes of For The Trees, Dirty Rotten Comics, Hungry Like The Wolf, Over Inkers and more.

