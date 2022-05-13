Rachael Stott's Official BBC Poster For Next Week's Inside Number 9

Rachael Stott tweeted a link to a BBC continuity announcement stating "The BBC very awesomely asked me to do the poster for next week's #InsideNo9 . I don't know if I'm allowed to post the artwork myself but here it is". She may not be able to but we are.

Just like that, it's magic. Racheal Stott posted "had a couple people message like 'Did you do this?' So it's nice to know my artwork is that recognisable, even when it's sort of painterly? It did make me think I should integrate text into my art more often." It certainly is! Stott is best known for her comic book interior and cover work, including lots of Doctor Who, as well as Supergirl, Star Trek , Motherland, Fantastic Four, Shuri, Red Sonja, 2000AD, Xena and Spider-Man.

Inside No. 9 is a British black comedy/horror/thriller anthology BBC TV show that has been running for eight years, created, written by and mostly starring Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton. Each 30-minute episode is a self-contained story with new characters and a new setting. The stories are linked by being in some way set inside somewhere numbered 9, from a street address to a classroom number, to a hotel room to a stage number, and take place within that one location.

Next week's episode, Kid/Nap, is described thus; "Shane and Clifford have a plan to abduct the wife of a wealthy hedge fund manager. If he won't pay them the money, they'll snip her ears off to prove they mean business. Everything in the plan depends on everyone playing their part right to the end. It's totally foolproof – isn't it?"

Can it be a total coincidence that Stott's Instagram address is rachael_stott_9? When she posts it on Instagram, this poster will be literally Inside No 9…

