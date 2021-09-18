Ragowski Gets Rags One-Shot In Antarctic Press December 2021 Solicits

What if… for Rags? Ragowski gets a parallel dimension Rags one-shot in Antarctic Press as Sailor Ragowski by Daquan Jenkins and Luigi Teruel in Antarctic's December 2021 solicits and solicitations below, as Gold Digger gets another step closer to its final #300 as well.

RAGS SAILOR RAGOWSKI ONE SHOTS CVR A (MR)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211177

(W) Daquan Jenkins (A / CA) Luigi Teruel

In an alternate reality, Regina Finnegan Ragowski is a newly minted Marine stationed on Okinawa, a dream assignment for a super-weeb. But what happens when she finds out her Japanese tutor is one of Japan's top-ranked superheroes? And what happens when that mantle is suddenly thrust upon her? The firing range is hot! READY! TARGETS!!!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RAGS SAILOR RAGOWSKI ONE SHOTS CVR B KAMEN AMERICA (MR)

GOLD DIGGER #291

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211175

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

Only nine more issues to go as the series races toward a tour de force in issue 300!

At the center of the Umbral core, Britanny Diggers faces off against her previous self, "Cheetah: Baboon Queen of the Jungle" on an astral battleground of the soul! But "Cheetah" has a hostage: Gina's rapidly fading life essence! It's a no-win scenario, except… "Cheetah" is constantly distracted by jealousy over Britanny's superior posterior proportions! Is that the key to putting this 83-billion-year-old ghost to rest-a big butt and smile?

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HORROR COMICS VAMPIRE NINJA ONO TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211176

(W) Ben Dunn, David Furr (A) Matthew Weldon

Alex Powell came to Japan looking for romance and adventure, but what started as a dream vacation has quickly turned into a nightmare. Caught in the clutches of an ancient cult and hunted by a sword-wielding woman, Alex's first night in Japan may be his last on Earth! Ben Dunn, the Godfather of American manga and creator of the characters behind Netflix's hit Warrior Nun, brings you his latest bad girl creation with the help of Matthew Weldon (the artist of AP's Punchline) and David Furr (writer of Mobster Graveyard)!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 9.99

PATRIOTIKA UNITED #3 (OF 3) CVR A KAEL NGU

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211179

OCT211180 – PATRIOTIKA UNITED #3 (OF 3) CVR B SHELFER – 9.99

(W) Ron Zabala (A) Ario Murti (CA) Kael Ngu

Patriotika must rescue her sisters, but can she handle her most powerful opponent yet, Solaris Ra? She must also face a very familiar foe, one who taught her everything she knows!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

COOKIE & KID TP VOL 02

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211181

(W) Alex Kosakowski (A) Alex Kosakowski

Collects Cookie and the Kid Vol. 2 #1-5.

It's bad enough for misfit elf Cookie that a human child and its dog have followed him into the faerie realm. To get the two innocent intruders home before they're noticed (and Cookie is banished with them), he and his friends have to fend off giant hungry spiders, the scheming elf Hube, the suspicious soldiers of the Hill King, and even the Hill King himself!

The conclusion of Alex Kosakowski's delightful (and delicious) all-ages adventure is now collected for the first time!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 9.99

JUNGLE COMICS SKETCHBOOK JUNGLE GREEN EDITION

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211183

OCT211182 – JUNGLE COMICS SKETCHBOOK GORILLA GREY EDITION – 4.99

OCT211184 – JUNGLE COMICS SKETCHBOOK TIGERS BLOOD EDITION – 4.99

24 jungle-green pages and covers

Yearning to create the perfect tale of adventure in the untamed wilds? The green, fertile ground of these pages is sure to get your story growing faster than a voracious vine!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 4.99

JUNGLE COMICS SKETCHBOOK SAFARI 15-PACK

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211185

If you can't decide which color most suits your adventure palate or palette, then don't let that stop you. No need to choose-all colors are equal in this 15-pack. Let these Pan-African-style colors take your imagination across an entire continent!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 45

EXCITING COMICS #19

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211186

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Harold Edge

NOW 40 PAGES! Fallen Justice (Carey Kelley, Steven Forbes, Harold Edge): As dying hero Justice Theta deals with his diagnosis, Mob and Comedy stage a prison break, and the Guardians hold a vote without Dynagirl. Nyobi (Larry Higgins, Samir Simão, Dan Olvera, Joel Rodriguez): Unable to find a compromise, Nyobi and Ariel come to blows, leaving Pamela unprotected from the mob. Nothing Man (N.S. Kane, John Rhodes, Dylan Hall): Things heat up as the Coalition finally catches up to Nothing-Man, Diana and Firecracker!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 4.99

ALIAS BLACK & WHITE #4 (OF 7)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211187

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Todd Fox, Enrique Villagran (CA) Brian Denham

As the net closes on the mystery killer called Alias, he mounts an explosive defense.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CAT SH-T VOL 03 #3 (OF 3)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211188

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

FIRST TIME IN PRINT IN ENGLISH!

Perky, Rats and Botasky, the members of special forces unit Cat Sh-t One, have left the jungles of Southeast Asia for the island tropics just off South America. Missing out on this final issue is severely Contra-indicated!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WORLD WAR 3 BATTLE OVER HOKKAIDO #2 (OF 5)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT211189

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

War manga master Motofumi Kobayashi's (Cat Shit One) hit alternate history manga continues in this what-if war tale of a Soviet invasion of Japan! In the 1990s, Japan's Self-Defense Forces must battle a Soviet armored division intent on occupying Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, in conjunction with the USSR's invasion of Europe!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 4.99

