Reborn as a Vending Machine Manga: Yen Press to Publish E-Chapters

Yen Press announced the digital release of the cult hit manga series Reborn as a Vending Machine; I Now Wander the Dungeon. This quirky fantasy comedy is based on the light novel series of the same name, previously released in English by Yen On. New English language chapters of the manga will be published digitally at the same time as the original Japanese language digital releases in Japan.

As the official synopsis goes, "After dying in a traffic accident, I find myself standing near an unfamiliar lake. My body won't move, I can't hear my voice, and when I try to shout in confusion, words that I never expected come out! I-it seems I've turned into a vending machine… How am I going to survive some fantasy world's dungeon like this?!"

Don't you hate it when that happens?

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is yet another title in the Isekai genre where a person from our world ends up reborn in a fantasy world of the type you find in Role-Playing Games. The main character is usually the only one who knows they're stuck in a game that follows the rules of traditional dice-rolled Dungeons and Dragons PRGs and computer RPGs. Characters from our world dying and getting reborn in a fantasy genre world is a hugely popular subcategory in the fantasy genre now, first in Japan but spreading out to Korea and now the West. There have been light novels and manga series about people reborn as different entities and species like spiders, slime, and so on. Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon just happens to be one of the most bonkers examples of this genre.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is the latest addition to the Yen Press lineup of digital simulpublication manga series, a program that includes some of today's most popular series, such as Black Butler, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler –, and Goblin Slayer. New chapters of manga that are part of this program are released simultaneously with Japan on platforms such as BOOK WALKER Global and ComiXology.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon, Chapter 1 (manga) is available now.