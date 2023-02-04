Red Goblin #1 Preview: Going Goblin Mode Antagonized by some fans of his grandpa, Normie goes full goblin mode in this preview of Red Goblin #1.

Welcome to this week's comic book preview, Red Goblin #1! We're taking a look at the newest issue of this series, which follows the story of Normie Osborn, the grandson of Norman Osborn, the infamous Green Goblin. In this issue, Normie is antagonized by some fans of his grandpa, and decides to go full goblin mode in response.

Red Goblin #1

by Alex Paknadel & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Inhyuk Lee

THE NEWEST – AND DEADLIEST – RED GOBLIN! SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM! Normie Osborn receives his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.08"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620502800111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620502800121 – RED GOBLIN 1 CHEW VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620502800131 – RED GOBLIN 1 LOZANO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620502800141 – RED GOBLIN 1 RAPOZA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620502800151 – RED GOBLIN 1 REILLY WINDOWSHADES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620502800161 – RED GOBLIN 1 INHYUK LEE VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

