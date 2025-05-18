Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Eat Your Young, Orla, Red Vector

Red Vector, Orla & Eat Your Young in Mad Cave's August 2025 Solicits

Red Vector #1 by David "DB" Andry, Tim Daniel and Chris Evenhuis, Eat Your Young #1 by Brian Buccellato and Mattia Monaco and Orla! #1 by John Lees and Sally Cantirino in Mad Cave Studios' August 2025 solicits

RED VECTOR #1 (OF 5)

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN+

WHEN THE STARS FELL, WAR CAME TO EARTH! Cora Martinez, a Sonoran Desert Park Ranger, balances sheltering desperate immigrants with steering others from uncertain fates. She dreams of a world without such disputes—until an alien civil war crashes through a rift in space, bringing two opposing combatants to her doorstep. The earthbound space opera from the creators of Morning Star and Crush Depth begins!

Authors: David "DB" Andry & Tim Daniel | Artist: Chris Evenhuis | Colorist: Sjan Weijers | Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover A: Chris Evenhuis

Cover B: Meghan Hetrick

FOC Date: August 4, 2025

EAT YOUR YOUNG #1 (OF 6)

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN+

LIVE FOREVER… OR DIE TRYING! A 2,000-year-old Immortal Warlord, Edmund Irons, names his six-year-old daughter, Elsa, as his clan's next Alpha. Every hundred years, during the brutal 27-day Centurium, his thirty offspring—archetypes like The Cold War Spy, The Serial Killer, and The Billionaire Futurist—battle to rip out his heart and claim eternal life, or lose their immortality. A zero-sum war for the throne begins!

Author: Brian Buccellato | Artist: Mattia Monaco | Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover A: Mattia Monaco

Cover B: Stefano Simeone

FOC Date: July 28, 2025

ORLA! #1 (OF 5)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | MATURE

LOVE IS A MONSTER! Orla Bard, antique restorer and romance novel fan, seeks true love in Seattle's dating scene despite constant disappointment. But she hides a deadly secret: The Ick, a man-eating monster inside her, emerges when she's angry or afraid. Unable to banish it, Orla uses The Ick to purge the scummiest men from the dating pool—permanently. Hearts and bodies break in this romcom/creature-feature mashup!

Author: John Lees | Artist: Sally Cantirino | Colorist: Dearbhla Kelly | Letterer: Lucas Gattoni

Cover A: Sally Cantirino | Colorist: Dearbhla Kelly

Cover B: Lisa Sterle

FOC Date: July 14, 2025

SPEED RACER #2 (ONGOING)

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN

LIFE IN THE FAST LANE! Speed enters the Sword Mountain qualifier to win a million dollars and save Pops' life. Facing corporate-backed legends and deadly rivals like Snake Oiler, he's haunted by the CAT Team's lethal legacy that killed Rex Racer. When slick tricks send him spinning, Speed must choose: play it safe or drive like the street racer he is. One wild comeback puts him in the championship—and in the crosshairs!

Author: David Pepose | Artist: Davide Tinto | Colorist: Rex Lokus | Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover A: Alessio Zonno

Cover B: Sean Galloway (Part of the Connecting Retro Manga theme set for issues #1-5)

Cover C: Chris Batista, Sabrina Cintron & Tom Chu (Part of the Car Magazine Homage theme set for issues #1-5)

FOC Date: August 4, 2025 | Fans: Inquire with local comic shops for incentive cover availability and pricing!

DICK TRACY #11 (ONGOING)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN

A PERFECT JUMPING-ON POINT! Dick Tracy tackles bank robberies by the mysterious Summer Sisters while an old army friend brings ominous tidings from across the pond. Reeling from The Blank's murderous rampage, can the Detective in Yellow solve an international mystery while confronting his complicated past?

Authors: Alex Segura & Michael Moreci | Artist: Geraldo Borges | Colorist: Mark Englert | Letterer: Jim Campbell

Cover A: Geraldo Borges | Colorist: Mark Englert

Cover B: Francesco Francavilla

FOC Date: July 14, 2025

GATCHAMAN #11 (ONGOING)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN

A "BEACH ISSUE" BREATHER! A surprise typhoon strands the Gatchaman team in a Galactor-engineered storm. With their ship destroyed and skies turning lethal, they must ride the winds, trust each other, and soar with sea creatures to survive. At the storm's eye lies a monstrous mecha—the only way out is in!

Author: Sam Humphries | Artist: Pasquale Qualano | Colorist: Rebecca Nalty | Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover A: Inaki Miranda

Cover B: Ippei Kuri (Classic Tatsunoko art for issues #11-15)

FOC Date: July 14, 2025

GATCHAMAN: THE SOLO ADVENTURES VOL. 1 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

On Sale June 2025 | 112 PGS, Full Color | $17.99 | TEEN

THE EAGLE, THE SWAN, AND THE OWL! Three self-contained stories expand Mad Cave's Gatchaman series. Ken infiltrates a deadly underground gambling ring, facing capture or a jungle hunt. Jun battles motorcycle-riding death bikers hijacking experimental tech. Ryu defends his harbor from scavenging pirates. Collects Ken: Deathmatch, Jun: Apex Heart, and Ryu: Scavengers.

Authors: Tommy Lee Edwards & Steve Orlando | Artists: Mindy Lee, Nuno Plati & Riccardo Robaldo | Colorists: Giada Marchisio & Rebecca Nalty | Letterers: John Workman, Buddy Beaudoin & Frank Cvetkovic | Cover Artist: Tommy Lee Edwards

Order Code: 0325MA863 | Available for immediate fulfillment via Lunar!

GATCHAMAN: JOE — BLOODLINES ONE-SHOT

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 40 PGS, Full Color | $6.99 | TEEN

NOW IT'S WAR… AND JOE'S OUT FOR BLOOD! Joe Asakura thought he found family, but it's a trap. Racing to a Galactor-controlled city, the Condor faces lies, covert killers, and weaponized hope.

Author: Steve Orlando | Artist: Nicola Scott | Colorist: Jão Canola | Letterer: Frank Cvetkovic

Cover A: Nicola Scott | Colorist: Annette Kwok

Cover B: Francesco Tomaselli

FOC Date: August 4, 2025

FLASH GORDON VOL. 2 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

On Sale August 13, 2025 | 128 PGS, Full Color | $17.99 | TEEN+

THE ACTION-PACKED ADVENTURE CONTINUES! Escaping Planet Death, Flash Gordon and his misfits hijack a ship to return to Mongo, leaping from planet to planet, refueling, resupplying, and facing heaps of trouble. Collects issues #6-10.

Author: Jeremy Adams | Artists: Will Conrad & Tom Derenick | Colorist: Lee Loughridge | Letterer: Taylor Esposito

FOC Date: July 21, 2025

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH VOL. 2 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 112 PGS, Full Color | $17.99 | TEEN

THE THRILLING CONCLUSION! Flash Gordon, The Phantom, Mandrake the Magician, and Lothar unite a fractured world against new and old threats. Flash's beloved may be alive, Lothar's ex-wife aids the enemy, The Phantom fights for his legacy, and Mandrake recruits surprising allies. Collects issues #5-8.

Author: Dan DiDio | Artists: J. Calafiore, Matt Horak & Sal Velluto | Colorist: Juancho Velez | Letterer: Carlos M. Mangual

FOC Date: July 28, 2025

BLUE PALO VERDE #3 (OF 5)

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN+

Kristine learns trust from her father as Sheriff Whitlock and Promise's strange secret close in. Her life will change forever—can she survive the choice? The folk-horror tale of dread and redemption continues!

Author: Ray Fawkes | Artist: Rimanti | Colorist: Rifan Kartakusumah | Letterer: Frank Cvetkovic

FOC Date: August 4, 2025

BURIED LONG, LONG AGO #4 (OF 5)

On Sale August 13, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN+

Ryelyn and Haddy plan to slow Candle Eyes, but Belle lures more men to her murder farm, strengthening Candle Eyes with each burial. The battle grows steeper!

Author: Anthony Cleveland | Artist: Alex Cormack | Letterer: Justin Birch

FOC Date: July 21, 2025

DON'T FORGET YOUR BRIEFCASE #2 (OF 5)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN+

The Nuclear Football is loose in a child's hands, and no one can know! Colonel Honken's recovery mission begins as Katrina hides her Russian double-agent status. A family lie revealed to Elmo changes his world.

Author: Eliot Rahal | Artist: Phillip Sevy | Colorist: Nia Sahadewa | Letterer: Frank Cvetkovic

FOC Date: July 14, 2025

GALAXY OF MADNESS VOL. 2 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 120 PGS, Full Color | $17.99 | TEEN+

YOU CAN'T HIDE THE TRUTH FOREVER! A swashbuckling space archaeologist, Vigil, follows her parents' footsteps to vindicate them and bring down the man who destroyed their legacy. The Verisimilitude crew faces the galaxy's madness to unlock its secrets. Collects issues #6-10.

Author: Magdalene Visaggio | Artist: Victor Santos | Letterer: Morgan Martinez | Cover Artist: Michael Avon Oeming | Cover Colorist: Taki Soma

FOC Date: August 4, 2025

ENDLESS NIGHT #3 (OF 4)

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN+

THE STAGE IS SET… FOR SLAUGHTER! Mercenary Bosko delivers a deadly mystical artifact to evil tech billionaire Axel Black in a skyscraper fortress. Rogue assassin Velveteen, with detectives McCormick & Miller and monster hunter Owen Blackwood, launches a full frontal assault to kill everyone and have a blast! A genre-smashing miniseries event in the Underworld universe!

Author: Mark London | Artist: Tom Derenick | Colorist: Juancho Velez | Letterer: Simon Bowland | Cover Artist: Chris Weston

FOC Date: July 28, 2025

THE PALE KNIGHT #4 (OF 6)

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN

In 1342, death abounds. The Plague Maiden, doomed to serve Death yet unable to die, seeks release. Can Sir Hugh de Grey, another of Death's unwilling workers, free her? Meanwhile, Aaron of Albi seeks death in a bubo's poison.

Author: Peter Milligan | Artist: Val Rodrigues | Colorist: Cristiane Peter | Letterer: Dave Sharpe | Cover Artist: Nick Marinkovich

FOC Date: August 4, 2025

KILL TRAIN (TRADE PAPERBACK)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 120 PGS, Full Color | $17.99 | TEEN+

BLOOD ON THE TRACKS! In a future New York, Kill Train randomly slaughters passengers to control population growth. Vanessa, a struggling single mom, discovers she's on a Kill Train and fights to survive with everything to prove.

Author: Olivia Cuartero-Briggs | Artist: Martina Niosi | Colorist: Simone D'Angelo | Letterer: Becca Carey | Cover Artist: Skylar Patridge

FOC Date: July 14, 2025

PAST TIME #5 (OF 5)

On Sale August 13, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN

A big league scout eyes the Monroe County Burners, but with one spot open, Henry Hayes must bring his "A" game. Bad news for the competition—and worse for Henry!

Author: Joe Harris | Artist: Russell Olson | Letterer: Carlos M. Mangual | Cover Artist: Mark Chiarello

FOC Date: July 21, 2025

POP KILL (TRADE PAPERBACK)

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 144 PGS, Full Color | $19.99 | MATURE

GUARANTEED TO UNLEASH THE FIZZ IN YOUR POP! Two billionaire Cola companies, owned by former conjoined twins turned bitter rivals, hire assassins, saboteurs, and spies to undermine each other. A tale of brotherly love gone wrong and the dirty work they enlist. Collects the complete series!

Authors: Dave Johnson & Jimmy Palmiotti | Artist: Juan Santacruz | Colorist: Brian Reber | Letterer: Sean Konot

FOC Date: July 28, 2025

THE SLASHER'S APPRENTICE #4 (OF 5)

On Sale August 13, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN+

A new killer targets "irrelevant" slashers, disrupting the scene. Can Riley and HVK stay ahead and off this killer's radar, or is it too late to teach an old lion new tricks?

Author: Justin Richards | Artist: Val Halvorson | Colorist: Rebecca Nalty | Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

FOC Date: July 21, 2025

VANISHING POINT #4 (OF 6)

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN+

In "Proof of Life," a robot faces trial for sentience—if found alive, it's destroyed. What proves life more than resisting destruction? Mark Russell's anthology of sci-fi and existential horror asks what it means to be alive.

Author: Mark Russell | Artist: JOK | Letterer: Carlos M. Mangual | Cover Artist: Chris Weston

FOC Date: August 4, 2025

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE CRIMSON JUSTICE? #3 (OF 5)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | MATURE

Reddy's back—but is he a ghost or a figment of John Redding's mind? As Dr. Mayhem's murderous plan unfolds, will John wield his crimson mist gun again, or is Empire City doomed?

Author: Frank Tieri | Artist: Inaki Miranda | Colorist: Eva de la Cruz | Letterer: Dave Sharpe

FOC Date: July 14, 2025

WILD ANIMALS #2 (OF 5)

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 32 PGS, Full Color | $4.99 | TEEN+

Neil returns to Albion Flats to avenge his father's killers, but as he hunts crooked cops, anxiety mounts. Barely out of his teens, can he confront them, or will they make him another victim?

Author: Ed Brisson | Artist: Andy Kuhn | Colorist: Dee Cunniffe | Letterer: Rob Jones

FOC Date: July 28, 2025

IN MOURNING (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 112 PGS, Full Color | $14.99 | YOUNG ADULT

A BEAUTIFUL AND TOUCHING MEMOIR OF HEALING! Paula narrates the loss of her mother and her journey through grief in this charming, moving graphic novel, exploring what happens to the living after death.

Author & Artist: Paula Cheshire | Letterer: Jodie Troutman

FOC Date: August 4, 2025

PRINCESS GWENEVERE AND THE JEWEL RIDERS VOL. 2: THE QUEST FOR AVALON (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 128 PGS, Full Color | $14.99 | YOUNG ADULT

"SPARKLING CHARACTERS!" — Kirkus Reviews. The Jewel Riders think they've defeated Lady Kale, but discord grows as Kale, possessing her queen sister, plots to overtake Avalon. Drake, grappling with loss, faces a familiar enemy alone. The team must unite to rescue the queen, free Drake, and stop Kale to save Avalon!

Author: Jordie Bellaire | Artist: Koi Carreon | Colorist: Sarah Davidson | Letterer: Chas Pangburn | Cover Artist: Koi Carreon

FOC Date: July 28, 2025

THE ARCHITECT'S EPIPHANY (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 272 PGS, B&W | $10.99

TO SAVE HER PEOPLE, LING TIBER MUST SEEK OUT A GUARDIAN BEAST! Shaman Ling Tiber and City Builder Ocean Hacklin embark on a dire mission for hope and redemption amid the rise and fall of Aye-Shan City. A sweeping adventure with fantastical creatures and magical powers!

Author: Chi-Ho Kwong | Artist: Chi-Kit Kwong

FOC Date: July 28, 2025

GOD TIER VOL. 2 (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 136 PGS, B&W | $10.99 | MATURE

HEROES OF THE PANTHEON VS. THE ANARCHIST GOD OF MONSTERS! Rioters overrun the city as Perseus and Heracles lead Pablo and citizens to safety, facing the Hydra and other perils. The police make a last stand—can any heroes stop the darkness?

Author: Mario B. Long | Artists: Kuroi, Pablo Rey & Yufo | Cover Artist: Kuroi

FOC Date: August 4, 2025

INFINI-T FORCE VOL. 3 (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 240 PGS, B&W | $10.99

PERFECT FOR FANS OF MAD CAVE'S GATCHAMAN! Gatchaman, Tekkaman, Casshan, and Polimar adjust to their new home, but people, including the heroes, vanish from Shibuya. As evil looms, will anyone remain to fight?

Author: Ukyo Kodachi | Artist: Tatsuma Ejiri

FOC Date: July 14, 2025

THE SMURFS TALES VOL. 13: THE SMURFS AND THE DREAM MACHINE AND OTHER STORIES

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 160 PGS, Full Color | HC: $22.99 / PB: $14.99 | World

CAN BRAINY SMURF WAKE UP THE VILLAGE BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE? The greedy mage Occultus and Gargamel trick the Smurfs into mining their gold, luring them with visions of their wildest dreams. Will the Smurfs abandon their village or realize what they have is enough? Meanwhile, Mint, Storm, and Blossom, with new friend Bernardo, quest for the Land of the Smurfing Stones, landing on the mysterious Wandering Island to rescue an old friend from doom! PLUS: Benny Breakiron returns in "The Road South."

Written by Peyo, Thierry Culliford, Alain Jost, Luc Parthoens, Pascal Garray | Art by Peyo, Jeroen De Coninck, Miguel Diaz, Laurent Cagniat, Pascal Garray | Colors by Sylvaine Scomazzon, Paolo Maddaleni, Nine Culliford | Lettered by Chas! Pangburn, Justin Birch

Licensed through Lafig Belgium | FOC Date: July 14, 2025

THE LOUD HOUSE VOL. 24: MOVIN' TO THE MUSIC

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 64 PGS, Full Color | HC: $12.99 / PB: $7.99 | US/CAN/UK

PITCH PERFECT! Join Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters—Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lola, Lana, Lisa, and Lily—for a rockin' adventure! When Luna swaps The Moon Goats for the one-woman band Lunar Cycle, Lisa's alternate reality experiments stir chaos. Don't miss this concert! In Great Lakes City, help Bobby Santiago and Par navigate a maze of city streets to restock the Casagrandes' mercado in an interactive adventure. All-new stories from the Emmy-nominated series!

GERONIMO STILTON REPORTER VOL. 19: CHEESE CONNECTION

On Sale August 20, 2025 | 64 PGS, Full Color | HC: $9.99 | World

New Mouse City faces a cheese shortage, and residents scramble for scraps! Is criminal mastermind Mouse Caponi behind the chaos? Who is Marty Mimolette? Geronimo Stilton is determined to uncover the truth in this cheesy caper!

Written by Davide Costa | Art by Alessandro Muscillo | Colors by Christian Aliprandi | Lettered by Justin Birch

TM & © Atlantyca S.r.l | FOC Date: July 28, 2025

MIRACULOUS LADYBUG CHIBI VOL. 3: SKATE DATE AND OTHER LUCKY CHARMS

On Sale August 13, 2025 | 64 PGS, Full Color | HC: $12.99 / PB: $7.99 | US/CAN

Super-klutz Marinette needs a lucky charm! Alya pushes everyone to roller skate, but Marinette's crush, Adrien, will be there—she's sure to crash! Plus, Ladybug and Cat Noir face a CAT-aclasmic surprise when Ladybug's flower for Adrien grows thorny. Can Cat Noir help? She loves him, she loves him not… Chibi-style adventures inspired by the award-winning TV show and YouTube shorts!

Written by Josh Trujillo, Carrie Harris | Art by Ryan Jampole

Miraculous™ is a trademark of MIRACULOUS CORP © 2024 | FOC Date: July 21, 2025

CHILDREN OF THE PHOENIX VOL. 4: THE ENGRAM KIST

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 240 PGS, Full Color | PB: $14.99 | World

SOMETIMES FRIENDS AND ENEMIES ARE NOT WHAT THEY SEEM! Alice and Elias, aboard the Phoenix, seek to save their mother, but their ship needs repairs. Stopping on the Imperial planet Tenia, they accept a job to recover a stolen Engram Kist. When the mission turns deadly, they're thrust into a life-or-death struggle with the Empire's future at stake! A sizzling space epic of marvels, mysteries, and terrifying unknowns!

Written by Oskar Källner | Art by Karl Johnsson

FOC Date: August 4, 2025

DOUBLE BOOKING VOL. 2: WHEN & WHERE WOLF?

On Sale August 27, 2025 | 144 PGS, Full Color | HC: $17.99 / PB: $12.99 | World

SPOOKY ADVENTURES AHOY! On a cruise with their father, siblings Otto and Nan face a furry menace: a real-life werewolf! Their "weredunit" adventure tests family, travelers, and themselves as they battle ocean waves and the full moon. Canine capers aren't to be barked at! This flip graphic novel by siblings Chas! Pangburn and Kim Shearer offers TWO stories, TWO perspectives, and TWO art styles—read both sides for the full tale!

Written by Chas! Pangburn, Kim Shearer | Art by Nic Touris | Flats Assistance by Antonella D. Grasso | Lettered by Chas! Pangburn

FOC Date: August 4, 2025

YAHGZ VOL. 1: THE CRAYNOBI TALES (PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 88 PGS, Full Color | HC: $14.99 | World

Join Craybi Craynobi and his son, Crayski, the chosen one with the chosen nose, alongside Weezerd the wise wizard, as they adventure through mythical lands to save Yahgz and the Yahgeez. Can they face the Giant Green Gorilla and bigger foes across rivers of mud and the Land of Ashes? Craybi and Crayski need wits and allies in this zany graphic novel by Art Baltazar!

By Art Baltazar

FOC Date: July 14, 2025

YAHGZ VOL. 3: THE MYSTIC ORB

On Sale August 13, 2025 | 112 PGS, Full Color | HC: $14.99 / PB: $9.99 | World

After the GWASH WAR, Craybi Craynobi's sacrifice leaves the Mystic Orb powerless. What secrets does it hold? Is it a gateway or a force for evil? With Craybi gone for 100 Cray years, Yahgz freezes, and Dark Angrious threatens. Where is Crayski? Did his prophecy save Yahgz? Unravel the final chapter of Art Baltazar's epic trilogy as the beginning of the end starts NOW!

By Art Baltazar

FOC Date: July 21, 2025

DISNEY'S THE NEW ADVENTURES OF TURNING RED VOL. 1: BESTIES 4EVER (SPANISH EDITION)

On Sale August 6, 2025 | 88 PGS, Full Color | HC: $14.99 / PB: $9.99 | US, CAN, AUS, NZ

CRECER TIENE SU LADO SALVAJE! Meilin Lee adjusts to life with her inner panda, joined by her family, best friends, and the mega boy band 4*Town! Growing up is wild but easier with besties by your side in this vibrant adventure, now in Spanish for the first time!

Written by Sloane Leong, Bill Presing | Art by Sergio Algozzino | Lettered by Chris Dickey, Charles Pritchett, Miguel Zapata

© 2025 Disney | FOC Date: July 14, 2025

