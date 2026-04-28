Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: free comic book day, Queen In Black

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: The Queen In Black Attacks

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: The Queen In Black attacks with Skrulls, Kree, Rigellians, Chitauri and Mentelloronites...

Article Summary Queen In Black launches with Hela invading Earth, seizing Knull’s throne and unleashing a global symbiote war.

Al Ewing’s Queen In Black reveals Hela deploying alien symbiote armies to cities like Tokyo, London and New York.

Mary Jane Venom, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Beta Ray Bill and Hercules rally as Avengers against Hela’s assault.

Queen In Black spoilers also tease Nova with Knull, major tie-ins, and a cosmic fight over Earth’s fate this summer.

The Queen In Black crossover event by Al Ewing and Iban Coellov pits Hela, the new Queen In Black, against Knull, the former King In Black and god of the symbiotes from Marvel Comics this summer. But, as well as the cosmic battle that it has been sold as, with everyone forced to take sides, it begins with another war on Earth. Hela, as the Queen In Black, is here on her throne, with her Norse brother Tyr alongside her, about to launch an all-out alien invasion and assault on Midgard… with all her lovely symbiotes.

Al Ewing says "Thor is dead and Midgard has forgotten that the Norse Gods ever walked the Earth outside of the myths, has given Hela, Norse Goddess of Death, a golden opportunity… she's starting her plan to take Midgard, as in, Earth, for herself, backed up by an army of Marvel's deadliest alien races all bonded to symbiotes."

And that's what we have here, Hela's symbiote forces, a Klyntar army made up of different troops, each troop representing a different alien species hosting their symbiote, the Symbiote Alliance, alongside the Armies of Hel, and each deployed across the Earth, depending on their abilities. Giza gets the Rigellian troops, with their terrafgirming technology; Pisa gets the Skrulls, full of espionage and infiltration; and Tokyo gets the Mentelloronites, previously seen as kaiju monsters on Earth, such as Orrgo and Zrrgo, for their mass destruction abilities. Basically, The Queen In Black hits Tokyo with Venom Godzillas.

London is spared that; instead, they get the Chitauri Klyntar because of their communication and coordination skills. Because clearly they are going to invade London by going down the pub for a chin-wag. While the Kree Klyntar, known for their shock-and-awe tactics, target New York.

And beyond Free Comic Book Day, a few more pages…

At the Avengers mansion, the new look Mary Jane Watson: Venom and Tony Stark: Iron Man plan their next moves…

Joined by the new Sorceror Supreme, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch…

Beta Ray Bill and Hercules convene the Avengers, including Venom and Iron Man…

While Nova is alongside Knull… will choosing Knull over Hela help in the battle over Earth?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN Cover by DIKE RUAN The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish! KNULL #5 (OF 5)

Al Ewing & TOM WALTZ (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

LET THERE BE LIGHT! Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in SUPERNOVA fashion! But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more…and he comes UPGRADED for battle this time! Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, HELA OF ASGARD, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will CLAIM THE LIGHT?! Whatever happens, the Marvel Universe will never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Al Ewing & TOM WALTZ (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman LET THERE BE LIGHT! Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in SUPERNOVA fashion! But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more…and he comes UPGRADED for battle this time! Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, HELA OF ASGARD, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will CLAIM THE LIGHT?! Whatever happens, the Marvel Universe will never be the same! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 QUEEN IN BLACK #1 (of 5)

Al Ewing (W) • Iban Coello (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, KNULL, GOD OF THE VOID, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but HELA OF ASGARD might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war…and the SON OF VENOM is caught right in the middle! Writer Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, MORTAL THOR) and Iban Coello (IMPERIAL, FANTASTIC FOUR) – the team behind VENOM WAR – bring you a cosmic collision of evil versus evil with the good caught in the middle! 56 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

Al Ewing (W) • Iban Coello (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, KNULL, GOD OF THE VOID, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but HELA OF ASGARD might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war…and the SON OF VENOM is caught right in the middle! Writer Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, MORTAL THOR) and Iban Coello (IMPERIAL, FANTASTIC FOUR) – the team behind VENOM WAR – bring you a cosmic collision of evil versus evil with the good caught in the middle! 56 PGS./Rated T …$7.99 VENOM #260

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

THE LEGACY OF THE LETHAL PROTECTOR REVEALED

Months ago, Dylan Brock was killed by Carnage—and granted an audience with the Eventuality, the ultimate iteration of his father. He asked five questions and he was given five answers – hints at a dark future waiting for him. Now that future is here… On Sale 7/8

Written by AL EWING Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ THE LEGACY OF THE LETHAL PROTECTOR REVEALED Months ago, Dylan Brock was killed by Carnage—and granted an audience with the Eventuality, the ultimate iteration of his father. He asked five questions and he was given five answers – hints at a dark future waiting for him. Now that future is here… On Sale 7/8 QUEEN IN BLACK #2 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING Art by IBN COELLO Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Hela has seized Knull's throne and commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as the QUEEN IN BLACK! Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming a new power and army as the GOD OF THE VOID! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize! Tony Stark races against time, assembling powerful twin teams—Defenders of Light and Defenders of Dark—to battle Hela and Knull amidst the cosmic void. As their clash shakes the stars, Hela unleashes her devastating assault on Earth, forcing the Avengers into action for humanity's survival. But chaos doesn't end there: the monstrous Symbiote Intelligence descends upon New York City, igniting a fierce confrontation as Venom and the Fantastic Four leap into battle! Will heroes unite and overcome the tide of darkness threatening the universe? On Sale 7/29

Written by AL EWING Art by IBN COELLO Cover by RYAN STEGMAN Hela has seized Knull's throne and commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as the QUEEN IN BLACK! Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming a new power and army as the GOD OF THE VOID! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize! Tony Stark races against time, assembling powerful twin teams—Defenders of Light and Defenders of Dark—to battle Hela and Knull amidst the cosmic void. As their clash shakes the stars, Hela unleashes her devastating assault on Earth, forcing the Avengers into action for humanity's survival. But chaos doesn't end there: the monstrous Symbiote Intelligence descends upon New York City, igniting a fierce confrontation as Venom and the Fantastic Four leap into battle! Will heroes unite and overcome the tide of darkness threatening the universe? On Sale 7/29 QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

Written by TOM WALTZ Art by ZÉ CARLOS

UNLEASH THE HEROES! Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death…but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen in Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark's all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void…but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that'll decide the outcome of the Queen in Black saga! On Sale 7/8

Written by TOM WALTZ Art by ZÉ CARLOS UNLEASH THE HEROES! Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death…but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen in Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark's all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void…but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that'll decide the outcome of the Queen in Black saga! On Sale 7/8 QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #1 (OF 3)

Written by CHARLES SOULE Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

EDDIE BROCK: IMPRISONED! Eddie Brock is in prison after a failed bond with Carnage, and the Queen in Black is coming! Eddie wants to get back to Venom. But without a symbiote, how will he escape?! On Sale 7/15

Written by CHARLES SOULE Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ EDDIE BROCK: IMPRISONED! Eddie Brock is in prison after a failed bond with Carnage, and the Queen in Black is coming! Eddie wants to get back to Venom. But without a symbiote, how will he escape?! On Sale 7/15 QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

Written by AL EWING Art by CARLOS MAGNO

THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE! All the secrets of the Queen in Black—revealed! Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her? Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns…but will he live to tell anyone else? On Sale 7/8

Written by AL EWING Art by CARLOS MAGNO THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE! All the secrets of the Queen in Black—revealed! Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her? Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns…but will he live to tell anyone else? On Sale 7/8 QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR #1

Written by AL EWING Art by SERGIO DAVILA

A TRUE KING RISES As Beta Ray Bill battles Hela at the edge of space, he considers his role as the heir of Thor's story… little dreaming that the story continues with Sigurd Jarlson or that the Death-Goddess has plans for the Mortal Thor. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is about to face the ultimate test. On Sale 8/5

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!