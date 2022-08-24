Reed Richards Introduces His New Sister To The Marvel Universe

Fantastic Four #46 is Dan Slott's final issue of the Fantastic Four, and as he puts his toys back in his box, for Ryan North to play with, he and artist CAFU add a few more toys of their own.

Slott had teased the introduction of Reed Richards' half-sister in a message from their father, many issues ago. Last September, Fantastic Four #35 had the this revelation from Nathaniel Richards, father of Reed Richards and ancestor of Kang The Conqueror. We knew that in a parallel dimension, he had another two children, an unnamed son and a girl, the latter who became Huntara. But it seems he didn't just get busy in another dimension and time. He left another bundle of joy behind him on his home Earth…

Another half-sister for Reed Richards? And one living on Earth? At the time Bleeding Cool wrote that "from the brief silhouette, she appears to have armoured shoulder pads of sorts, and her hair is the way that artist John Romita often draws certain black women's hair, but these were just guesses." Turns out it was a good guess. Fantastic Four #46 is six weeks late, but it delivers on its promises.

As we meet Professor Joanna Jeffers, who is singularly unimpressed with that delay, and apparently knew about her family connection all along.

And in those first few hours, of meeting her new family,,,

…suddenly she finds herself travelling to another planet…

Then to another dimension, to meet Huntara…

…and Arthur, The War Marshal, Reed Richard's half-brother finally getting a name. Then she gets zapped into the Microverse…

With emotional weaponry that encourages and engenders a heart-to-heart between the two. Reed Richards swears by it. Just as the Marvel Universe has suddenly expanded by ten times, so has Joanna's own world. So maybe, just maybe Professor Joanna Jeffers can return the favour to Reed…

…and bring the Universe back down to micro-level. So, when will Joanna, Eco-Warrior, get her own series? Might there even be room for her in the upcoming film?

FANTASTIC FOUR #46

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220962

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) CAFU

"FAMILY FIRST"!

• Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real.

• Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found.

• It's time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards.

• But is it time to welcome her into the family?

• It's a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four.

• Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: $3.99