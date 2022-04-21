Reed Richards Finally Meets His Long Lost Sister In Fantastic Four

Last September, Fantastic Four #35 had the revelation from Nathaniel Richards, father of Reed Richards, and ancestor of Kang The Conqueror. We knew that in a parallel dimension. he had another two children, a boy and a girl, the latter who became Huntara. But it seems he didn't just get busy in another dimension and time. He left another bundle of joy behind him on his home Earth, as well as Reed Richards…

Another half-sister for Reed Richards? And one living on Earth? From the brief silhouette, she appears to have armoured shoulder pads of sorts, and her hair is the way that artist John Romita often draws certain black women's hair, but these were just guesses. But in June, it appears that we are going to meet her, according to Marvel's solicitations for Fantastic Four #46 by Dan Slott and Cafu. Currently in the Fantastic Four as part of the Reckoning War, Reed Richards has gained the full knowledge of The Watchers, though it is killing him. It seems that this knowledge will reveal his hidden half-family. And that presumably he won't die from. I'll see what other Fantastic Four gossip I can dig up later but for now, welcome a sister to Reed Richards.

FANTASTIC FOUR #46

DAN SLOTT (W) • CAFU (A/C)

Predator variant COVER by Superlog

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY R.B. SILVA

"Family First"!

• Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real.

• Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found.

• It's time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards.

• But is it time to welcome her into the family?

• It's a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four.

• Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99