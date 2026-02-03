Posted in: Comics | Tagged: George Washington, Jim Shooter, new york, Renae Witterstaetter

Renee Witterstaetter Talking George Washington And Comics In New York

Renee Witterstaetter talking George Washington And Comics in New York CIty... as well as what Jim Shooter thought

Article Summary Renee Witterstaetter presents on George Washington in comics at Fraunces Tavern's Liberty 250 Program.

Cloaked Crusader explores Washington's portrayal in comics, pop culture, and superhero stories.

Event features a wine tasting from Brotherhood Winery and caricatures by artist Edward Murr.

Guest curation showcases original art by legends like Michael Golden, Neal Adams, and George Pérez.

This year is the 250th anniversary of something or other. Can't remember quite what, probably wasn't that consequential. Anyway, next week as part of the Cloaked Crusader: Lecture and Wine Tasting – Liberty 250 Program at the Fraunces Tavern on 54 Pearl Street, New York, on Tuesday, the 10th of February from 5:30 to 7:30pm, former Marvel editor and current comic creator representative and manager, Renee Witterstaetter, will be talking about comics and revolution. Because she's written a book.

"Come in and warm up from the cold with a Colonial style mulled wine as we discuss and celebrate the sequential art (comic book) of George Washington. Join author Renee Witterstaetter* as she presents on her book, Cloaked Crusader: George Washington in Comics and Pop Culture, looking at the visage of Washington in everything from tavern signs to comic books to movies, over the past 250 years. This lively presentation will be preceded by a wine tasting with offerings from Brotherhood Winery out of Washingtonville, New York, fittingly enough. To round out the evening, we will also have caricature artist Edward Murr on hand to make you an art creation yourself. Don't miss this entertaining evening with Renee and Ed, where the "Oldest Winery in the US" is featured at the oldest building in Manhattan and raise a glass to Washington in Comics and Pop Culture for the nation's 250th! This lecture will take place in-person and via Zoom."

Yeah, you can't do the wine tasting on Zoom. Unless you bring a bottle. It's part of an exhibition that has been running in the museum, featuring some pretty big names, which came to an end this year.

"George Washington's persona has been showcased in comics and pop culture; in traditional reenactments of famous events; and in appearances in modern times with the likes of Superman, Captain America and other famous heroes. He has become a mythical figure and super hero in his own right—a metaphor for good and justice in these tomes. The comic books and original artwork in this exhibition highlight Washington's continued relevance to our collective past, present, and future. Original artwork and comics on display will feature pieces by Michael Golden, Arthur Suydam, George Evans, George Perez, Neal Adams, Kurt Swan, Graham Nolan, Jose Marzan, Jr, Daniel Scott, Fred Fredericks, and many more! The exhibition is guest-curated and written by Renee Witterstaetter of Eva Ink Artist Group and Pros & Cons Celebrity Booking and is based on her book of the same name."

Here is a video introduction from one of Renee's clients, the late Marvel EIC and Valiant founder Jim Shooter, that has only been viewed on YouTube 92 times. We can do something about that, can't we?

Then there was the book launch with Renee Witterstaetter…

==

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!