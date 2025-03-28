Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Resurrection Man

Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1 Preview: Dying to Save Us All

Check out Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1, where Mitch Shelley's power to resurrect with new abilities leads him on a time-traveling quest to save the universe itself.

HE'S BACK! Mitch Shelley, the Resurrection Man, has led thousands of lives–and with each unexpected death and resurrection comes a new superpower. But after living a life to its natural conclusion, Mitch Shelly is awoken by a new purpose and power…saving the universe. Follow the Resurrection Man through time as he fights against a monster of his own creation: Gashadokuro–a sadistic WWII internment-camp commander who has inherited a twisted version of Shelley's powers. The lines of cosmic order will begin to blur as no good deed goes unpunished. And whatever the cause, whatever the consequence, this much is true…he's dying to save you! Brought to you by the Eisner Award-winning team of Ram V (New Gods, Detective Comics) and Anand RK (Batman: Urban Legends, Blue in Green) this prestige format miniseries promises to be one you'll want to read again and again!

RESURRECTION MAN: QUANTUM KARMA #1

DC Comics

0225DC208

0225DC209 – Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1 Dan Panosian Cover – $4.99

0225DC210 – Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1 Anand RK Cover – $4.99

(W) Ram V. (A) Anand RK, Jackson Butch Guice (CA) Jeff Dekal

In Shops: 4/2/2025

SRP: $4.99

