Retailers Will Not Be Getting All The TMNT: Last Ronin They Ordered

Diamond Comics has issued the following missive to retailers explaining why they won't be getting quite as many copies of TMNT: The Last Ronin, the new Turtles comic book writer by Turtles creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

Regarding TMNT: The Last Ronin #1, IDW unfortunately set print quantities in advance of FOC due to considerations stemming from trim size and paper availability. It wasn't an ideal situation, but IDW set an aggressive print run, believing the total would meet the final quantity needed. However, retailer FOC orders far surpassed what was anticipated, regretfully resulting in an allocation of the First Printing, reflected in the 10/19 invoicing statement. The only solution available is to immediately solicit a Second Printing with a newly colored cover (item code SEP208135). This code is currently live via Diamond for orders, and the FOC date for the Second Printing is October 26th. IDW will be setting the print run the day after FOC to ensure all retailer orders are met. The on-sale date for the Second Printing will be December 2nd.

IDW has also commissioned the printing of a "Thank You" variant edition with red foil enhancement, for retailers to sell at a premium. These "Thank You" editions will be exclusive for retailers, and not available to the public by any other means. Each store will get one free "Thank You" variant per 75 copies ordered (calculated using the pre-allocation JUN200557 retailer numbers), with a limit of 5 "Thank You" variants per retailer. Through the duration of December, IDW will continue to promote TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 aggressively via media coverage, advertising, social outreach, promotional videos, and more. We want to reinforce for your customers that TMNT: The Last Ronin is a high-quality product reflecting the hard work and creativity of master storytellers at the top of their game, and that the forthcoming Second Printing of issue #1 will be worth the wait. We apologize for this unfortunate situation. It's our hope that these efforts will ensure that retailer sales expectations for The Last Ronin #1 are still met, and we've taken steps to ensure that orders will be met in full for issues #2-5.

Oopsie. Looks like the price of first prints on eBay is about to go up, ahead of sale.

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN ESCORZA

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN200557

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A/CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

It's the TMNT event of 2020! Springing from the minds of TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comes an epic like you've never seen before! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Kinetic layouts from Eastman, inks from Esau and Isaac Escorza and a thrilling script full of surprises from longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz all combine to make this one of the most memorable TMNT stories you will ever read! Oversized in both format and page count, this is a perennial TMNT tale that can't be missed!"

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $8.99