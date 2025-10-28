Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: sleepy hollow

Return to Sleepy Hollow Preview: Small-Town Secrets

Return to Sleepy Hollow #1 brings Ichabod Crane back to face a deeper evil lurking beneath the town's roots this Wednesday.

Article Summary Return to Sleepy Hollow #1 launches October 29th, continuing Tim Burton's universe with supernatural twists.

Ichabod Crane is summoned to investigate mysterious murders and a deeper evil beneath Sleepy Hollow’s roots.

Katrina Van Tassel and Ichabod reunite to uncover buried truths, decaying bodies, and the origins of the town’s darkness.

Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow (1999) continues in Return to Sleepy Hollow! From Eisner Award–winning author Casey Gilly (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer, "A Funeral in Foam") comes a tale of buried truths, decaying bodies, and rotting gods. The Headless Horseman hasn't plagued Sleepy Hollow for 15 years now, but unbeknownst to the residents of the drowsy valley, a deeper evil lurks in the roots of the town, and it will stop at nothing to quench its thirst for blood. Ichabod Crane is a man of science and, despite his indisputable brush with the supernatural, has built a name for himself debunking claims of the occult across the world. However, when he receives a frantic letter urging him to return to Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod must reunite with his now estranged love, Katrina Van Tassel, to investigate a string of strange, unexplainable murders. Together, they will uncover the truth of Sleepy Hollow's origins and the roots that connect them all.

Return to Sleepy Hollow

by Casey Gilly & Savanna Mayer, cover by Savanna Mayer

IDW Publishing | IDW Dark

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Oct 29, 2025 | 36 Pages | 82771403469100111

Mature

$4.99

Variants:

82771403469100121 – Return to Sleepy Hollow #1 Variant B (Estok) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403469100131 – Return to Sleepy Hollow #1 Variant C (Larson) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403469100141 – Return to Sleepy Hollow #1 Variant RI (15) (De Martinis) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403469100151 – Return to Sleepy Hollow #1 Variant RI (25) (Jones) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403469100161 – Return to Sleepy Hollow #1 Variant RI (50) (Francavilla) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

