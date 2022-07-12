Revolvers by John Zuur Platten & Christian DiBari From EP1T0ME/Top Cow

Revolvers written by John Zuur Platten of St. Mercy, drawn by The Clay People: Colossus's Christian DiBari and coloured by Simon Gough, is a new comic book published by Top Cow Studios through Image Comics, in an arrangement with games company EO1T0ME Studios, introduces Hampton Wales, a Detroit homicide detective trapped in a mysterious and violent alternate reality, struggling to solve his own, seemingly mundane, murder. Top Cow and EP1T0ME previously partnered on the comic books St. Mercy and The Clay People: Colossus.

"I had this idea for the Moratorium, a purgatory wherein the dead, the Revolvers, descend from humans to demonic creatures each time around the Gyre," says Platten. "EP1T0ME let me go dark; I had a blast weaving Hampton's twisted story through his sordid cast of characters and overlaying today's Detroit with a more hellish version of it."

"Revolvers is hands down the darkest horror book I've done yet," says DiBari. "It's got a bit of that Michael Mann crime neo-noir and a lot of Clive Barker's Hellraiser. The world that John and I are creating is definitely a crazy one; I can't wait for Top Cow fans to check it out!"

Richard Leibowitz, EP1T0ME's President, added: "As a videogame company, we set out to create a concept for a competitive first-person hero shooter with a dark horror setting. As usual, JZP nailed the characters, setting and story; it's amazing to watch Christian bring Hampton, La Piton, Big Mike, Cali and the rest, including Detroit, to life in the comic."

Revolvers #1 will published on the 5th of October. And with San Diego Comic-Con coming up, and Top Cow still having a separate booth there, this might be the kind of thing to look for previews for at the booth or the panels.