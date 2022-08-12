Rian Hughes' Two-Novel Launch Party at Gosh Comics (Video & Photos)

Last night, Gosh Comics of Soho London hosted a signing/launch event for polymath comic creator/graphic designer/typographer Rian Hughes and his two first novels, XX and The Black Locomotive both posted over the pandemic by Picador. Shelly Bond asked for photos, so here they are, but I also bring video as well, from the publisher and Rian himself.

And a gallery of those in attendance last night, it got a little hot inside but the basement was air conditioned and so was the street outside.

Here's how Gosh Comics pitched the event.

We are very happy to be welcoming artist, writer and designer extraordinaire Rian Hughes to the shop to celebrate the launch of his new novel, The Black Locomotive. Rian will be here on Thursday 11th August, from 7-9pm, for the launch party. Hughes' style is wonderfully distinctive and beautifully mystifying. The Black Locomotive is a science fiction tale that blends technology with architecture, using gorgeous illustrations and idiosyncratic designs. Here's what Picador have to say about it: London is built from concrete, steel and the creative urge. Old technology gives way to the new. Progress is inevitable – but is it more fragile than its inhabitants realise? A strange anomaly is uncovered in the new top-secret Crossrail extension being built under Buckingham Palace. It is an archaeological puzzle, one that may transform our understanding of history – and the origins of London itself. And if our modern world falls, we may have to turn to the technology of the past in order to save our future. Make sure to join us in celebrating the launch by popping into the store on Thursday 11th August, from 7-9pm, have a drink, meet Rian and get a copy of The Black Locomotive signed!

