The Comic Book Social Event Of The Season Is Tonight At Gosh Comics

Tonight, Gosh Comics of Soho London is hosting a signing/launch event for polymath comic creator/graphic designer/calligrapher Rian Hughes and his two novels, XX and The Black Locomotive.

Jessica Kemp, currently working on the Get The Freebies/Phoo Action project for Z2 Comics, tweeted "Her me we go, here we go, here we go go go …. @rianhughes @marxtafford @HineDavid @GoshComics @richjohnston see you lot of beautiful people later, make sure you wear your best frocks i expect you ALL to be suited & booted… mines a @BrightonGin (double) & tonic." Shelly Bond replied "Post pics for the House of Covid starring @pjbond & his coughing wife sidekick."

Well, I might not be suited or booted, but I will do my best. I am currently seated, by a fan and an open window on Dean Street, working just around the corner from Gosh Comics, the event is meant to be in an hour, Grant Morrison just talked about Rian Hughes, I had drinks with Jessica earlier today, it feels like all the fates are colliding. Okay, so a) I will eat and then b) will go with a camera. Not entirely sure how many people will be suited and booted, let alone breaking out the party frocks, but this is gearing up to be the social event of the comic book calendar. And I am happy to play the role of Lady Whistledown.

We are very happy to be welcoming artist, writer and designer extraordinaire Rian Hughes to the shop to celebrate the launch of his new novel, The Black Locomotive. Rian will be here on Thursday 11th August, from 7-9pm, for the launch party. Hughes' style is wonderfully distinctive and beautifully mystifying. The Black Locomotive is a science fiction tale that blends technology with architecture, using gorgeous illustrations and idiosyncratic designs. Here's what Picador have to say about it: London is built from concrete, steel and the creative urge. Old technology gives way to the new. Progress is inevitable – but is it more fragile than its inhabitants realise? A strange anomaly is uncovered in the new top-secret Crossrail extension being built under Buckingham Palace. It is an archaeological puzzle, one that may transform our understanding of history – and the origins of London itself. And if our modern world falls, we may have to turn to the technology of the past in order to save our future. Make sure to join us in celebrating the launch by popping into the store on Thursday 11th August, from 7-9pm, have a drink, meet Rian and get a copy of The Black Locomotive signed!

You can also order signed copies, over on the Gosh Comics web store.