Rich Douek & Carlos Olivares' The Ocean Will Take Us in April 2022

Rich Douek, best known for comics such as Sea Of Sorrows, Gutter Magic, Road Of Bones, Wailing Blade, TMNT, Superman and the upcoming Wastelanders: Star-Lord has a new thing coming out in April from AfterShock. A new series, The Ocean Will Take Us, drawn by Carlos Olivares. He writes in his newsletter;

I'm happy to announce my next creator-owned series, THE OCEAN WILL TAKE US, coming out this April with Aftershock Comics! THE OCEAN WILL TAKE US is everything I love about '80s teen movies like Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Breakfast Club, and The Karate Kid, mixed up with more modern fare like Buffy and Riverdale – it's the story of a group of teenage misfits that uncover an unspeakable evil in their high school, which connects to a larger conspiracy engulfing the whole town! It's got great artwork by Carlos Olivares and Manuel Puppo, and is lettered by the amazing Dave Sharpe, who also designed our logo. Not to mention this awesome variant cover by Hayden Sherman:

I love trying new things in horror, and I think this book will have some interesting surprises up its sleeve for you guys – it's definitely in a different sort of world than my previous horror books, and I've been having a great time exploring it! We definitely don't skimp out on the horror elements, but it's been really fun building these characters for whom typical high school drama can seem like the most important thing in the world – until they're confronted with something much, much greater. Here's an early look at the first 3 pages, and a hint of the danger lurking in the waters of Almanzar Bay: