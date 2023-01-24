Rick & Morty & Tiny Fox & Great Boar In Oni Press April 2023 Solicits Oni Press brings out more Rick & Morty comic books in their April solicitations, alongside more Tiny Fox & Great Boar as well.

Oni Press isn't just the publisher of Gender Queer, the best-selling graphic novel in America. It is also the publisher of Rick & Morty comic books. And in April 2023, that continues in the Oni Press solicits and solicitations with the ongoing Rick & Morty #4 and a collection of previous collections, now in a big hardcover format. as well as the third Tiny Fox And Great Boar graphic novel and more. Take a look…

RICK AND MORTY #4 CVR A STRESING (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB231608

FEB231609 – RICK AND MORTY #4 CVR B ELLERBY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Alex Firer (A) Andrew Dalhouse, Crank!, Fred Stresing (CA) Fred Stresing

So Rick averted a Goldenfold invasion and sent Morty's girlfriend into another dimension. Big deal. Well, now Morty's mad for some reason and has gone to save Noelle. In his absence, hyper tech-bro and Rick fanboy Glug Vronsky swoops in to…impress Rick or something? Is this the end of Rick AND Morty? Rick and Glug? Doesn't have the same ring to it. In Shops: Apr 19, 2023 SRP: 3.99

RICK & MORTY DLX DOUBLE FEATURE HC VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB231610

(W) Sam Maggs, Ryan Ferrier (A) Constanza Oroza, Sarah Stern, Emmett Hobbes (CA) Marc Ellerby

The hit comic book series based on Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's hilarious [adult swim] animated show Rick and Morty continues in all-new stories not seen on TV! In Deluxe Double Feature, our heroes seek the manager of Hell (yes, that Hell) and find themselves sucked into the fairy-tale world of Avalonia: Sad Stories for Bad Children. Fire and brimstone! Fairy tales and witches! Wubba lubba dub-dub, y'all. Collects the two miniseries Rick and Morty Go to Hell and Ever After.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 59.99

MISSING YOU TP

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB231602

(W) Phellip Willian (A) Deyvison Manes (A / CA) Melissa Garabeli

Siblings Thomas and Lara recently lost their mother. Along with their father, they miss her terribly. When the family spots an injured deer on the side of the road, they decide to rescue it. Bringing the deer home, they name him Lion and quickly become best friends. The new woodland creature brings warmth and fun back into their lives, and a sweet companionship begins.

Before meeting Thomas and Lara, Lion also missed his mother. The baby deer was left alone and scared after losing his mother to hunters. Upon meeting the young children, Lion finds comfort in their new friendship.

But when Lion grows more and more curious about the forest beyond the house, Thomas and Lara start to wonder if the woods are where Lion is meant to live. After so much loss, will the children be able to say goodbye to their new friend?

From award-winning Brazilian creators Phellip Willian and Melissa Garabeli, Missing You is a beautifully illustrated and heartfelt story about companionship and learning how and when to let go. In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: 15.99

SPRITE & THE GARDNER TP

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB231603

(W) Rii Abrego, Joe Whitt (A / CA) Rii Abrego

Long, long ago, sprites were the caretakers of gardens. Every flower was grown by their hand. But when humans appeared and began growing their own gardens, the sprites' magical talents soon became a thing of the past. When Wisteria, an ambitious, kindhearted sprite, starts to ask questions about the way things used to be, she'll begin to unearth her long-lost talent of gardening. But her newly honed skills might not be the welcome surprise she intends them to be.

The Sprite and the Gardener, the debut graphic novel by Joe Whitt and Rii Abrego, is bursting with whimsical art and vibrant characters. Join our neighborhood of sprites in this beautiful, gentle fantasy where both gardens and friendships blossom.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

TINY FOX & GREAT BOAR HC BOOK 03 DAWN

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB231605

Tiny Fox and Great Boar have spent much of their time together playing, exploring, and adventuring. From beautiful forests all the way to the enchanting seaside, they have had such joyous times! When they set their sights on the marshy wetlands, they meet a young mayfly and become quick friends. But when their time with the mayfly is unexpectedly cut short, Fox and Boar experience true sadness. This sadness feels too much for Fox to bear, but luckily he has Boar by his side to teach him how to be brave and remain hopeful for the adventures that lie ahead. Tiny Fox and Great Boar face new challenges bravely and fiercely in volume three of this beautifully illustrated and charming comic for early readers by award-winning Polish cartoonist Berenika Kolomycka.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 14.99

PINK LEMONADE TP

ONI PRESS INC.

FEB231611

(W) Nick Cagnetti (A) Don Simpson (A / CA) Nick Cagnetti

Mysterious past! Colorful costume! Altruistic outlook! Zippy motorcycle! And one very overactive imagination! Meet PINK LEMONADE-the new hero on the scene! She dreams of doing big things, but ultimately, she'll settle for just helping where she can. But when Pink Lemonade accidentally crashes into the set of the next Rex Radical blockbuster, she'll take an unexpected leap into the spotlight…and will soon find herself confronted by a series of increasingly threatening doppelgängers, extraterrestrial fanboys, and nefarious corporate machinations. Collecting PINK LEMONADE #1-6 in one complete volume.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 24.99