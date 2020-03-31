Rick Remender Shares Art from DC Comics Pitches That Might Have Been

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down comic shops and halted the publication of new comics, leaving many comic book readers, along with the media, without anything to read or talk about. But superstar comic book writer Rick Remender is the hero we need right now, taking to Twitter to dust off old pitches and artwork for comics from over a decade ago that give us something to fill our imaginations while we wait for the industry to figure out how to carry on.

So far, we've learned about his plans for taking over the X-books that never came to be after he told Marvel to drown in hobo piss in 2014 over the corporately-mandated Inhumans vs. X-Men. We've looked at his rejected pitch for a Spider-Man story bursting with bug-themed baddies and saw a veritable crap ton of artwork from his various creator-owned Image Comics series and the same from his Marvel days. We even got to read part of a Namor pitch that was basically Frank Miller's Daredevil: Born Again meets The Little Mermaid, and a wild Hearts of Darkness sequel pitch that would have seen the invention of Cosmic Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange in a polyamorous relationship with Clea and Brother Voodoo, and vampire Wolverine and werewolf Captain America doing their own version of Twilight, a Ka-Zar pitch that saw the Savage Land relocated to Central Park, and a Silver Surfer pitch that blamed everything on the devil.

Rick Remender: Justice League of America and Wildstorm

This pitch by Remender comes not in the form of a screenshot of the pitch doc, but rather an image by Rafael Albuquerque for a Justice League of Tomorrow pitch the two was working on at DC Comics.

Posted this before but here's some @rafaalbuquerque art for a declined Justice League of Tomorrow pitch we did pic.twitter.com/NwLJoJqMAh — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Another DC comic that never was featured art by Remender and inks by Hilary Barta for a Wildstorm pitch from way back in 2004.

Some art I did with finishes by the great @HilaryBarta for a declined Wildstorm pitch in 2004 pic.twitter.com/D2UX6uTtSO — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

The time has long passed for either comic to come to fruition, unfortunately…

The things I'm posting that were declined aren't things we have any interest in doing anymore. Please don't harass the publishers. — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

But it's nice to have something to imagine about in these dark times. For that, we raise a tall glass of hobo piss to Rick Remender, not the hero the comics industry deserves, but the one we need right now.