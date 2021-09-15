Robert Venditti & Michael Avon Oeming Launch World Of Krypton #1

Reviving a classic DC Comics title, Robert Venditti and Michael Avon Oeming are launch a new DC Comics series, World Of Krypton, telling tales of the planet before its inevitable explosion. A popular series in the past, and the foundation for the Krypton TV show, the new comic is pitched thus; "When a catastrophic event befalls Krypton's natural world, it points toward a mass extinction in the making. Jor-El, head of Krypton's revered Science Council, embarks on a mission to save a world that may already have passed the point of no return. This six-issue miniseries shines new light on the famous characters of Krypton's past—including Jor-El, General Dru-Zod, and even a young Kara Zor-El—World of Krypton combines action, cosmic wonder, and political intrigue in a story as much about our world as the one on the page." It also promises one other thing. "And if that's not enough to draw you in: there will be puppy Krypto." The first issue will be on sale December 7.

Looks like this is the young Kara Zor-el, Supergirl to be. she was always meant to be older than Clark Kent but her travel to Earth was more time-compressed, so she arrived afterwards, and younger. Wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey etc.

WORLD OF KRYPTON #1

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Michael Avon Oeming

Cover by Mico Suayan

Variant by A. D'Amico

1:25 variant cover by Francesco Francavilla

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6

Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21

World of Krypton was originally a three-issue series by Paul Kupperberg and Howard Chaykin, the first comic book mini-series and published by DC Comics from July to September 1979. Taking place in the Silver Age era of DC Comics history, the series explores Superman's home world of Krypton. The story details his father Jor-El's life, the launch of the rocket that carried Kal-El to Earth, and the destruction of the planet. Previously, The Fabulous World of Krypton created by E. Nelson Bridwell had been a recurring back-up feature in Superman and other titles since the early 1970s and many stories were written by Cary Bates. The stories were originally scheduled to be published in Showcase #104-106 to coincide with the premiere of the 1978 film Superman: The Movie but the Showcase title was canceled as part of the DC Implosion. At that point, the storyline was revised and released as World of Krypton. DC published another World of Krypton miniseries from December 1987 to March 1988 by John Byrne and Mike Mignola.