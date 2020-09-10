Roberto Castro Early Work, The Enchanters, Available Now From Hexagon

Roberto Castro, best known for his works for Dynamite Entertainment on comics including Lord Of The Jungle, Elvira, Red Sonja and plenty of covers is also the artist on a graphic novel, The Enchanters, being repackaged for the US market and in English, courtesy of Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA. It's part of a growing catalogue of translations of selected titles from the library of a 70-year-old French comics publisher and just made available through Hexagon's website or on Amazon. Retailers can also purchase the books directly from Hexagon at a 40% discount from our website or from Ingram.

THE ENCHANTERS

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 88 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-005-6. US$12.95. Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; Art by Roberto Castro & Gabriel Mayorga; cover by Gabriel Mayorga.

Enter the ENCHANTERS, composed of SIBILLA, heir of Cagliostro, the powerful Lakota shaman OZARK, KEL and THE METAL MAN, from the distant world of New Camelot, created by the Goddesses of Love and Hate… The latter, the evil ARUNA, once banished from our planet by the powers of Birrell, the Druid Supreme, is trying to return, aided by her servant, the sinister magus MEPHIS. Obeying her commands, the diabolical Magus has summoned and enslaved four members of the HEXAGON GROUP… MOZAM, RÂ, the DARK FLYER and LYS BLACK which are thus, in spite of themselves, forced to confront the powers of the ENCHANTERS… Faced with the ENCHANTERS, will the four members of HEXAGON find a way to free themselves from the demonic influence of ARUNA, or will they succumb in battle?

Can the ENCHANTERS prevent the return of the goddess ARUNA in this epic tale brilliantly illustrated by Gabriel Mayorga and Roberto Castro?

C.L.A.S.H. #1

NEW RELEASE IN A LARGER SIZE! SAME PRICE! Now 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 248 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-932983-62-3. US$20.95. Stories by Franco Frescura; Art by Giorgio Trevisan; cover by Giorgio Trevisan.

The C.L.A.S.H. (Consortium for Law-Enforcement Action for the Security of Humanity) was created after WWII by the United Nations to fight terrorist threats to global peace. In this trio of stories, originally published in 1969, we meet Agents Kazuhiko Song and Sara Kissinger, as they battle the mad scientist Astaroth and the criminal organization CRIMEN.

Bonus story: SILVER SHADOW. In the far future, an angelic superbeing fights Duke Oxian and the forces of evil.

These classic stories function as a prequel to STRANGERS and introduce several heroes and villains who returned in that modern-day saga.