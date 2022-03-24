Rock Band Halestorm Gets A Graphic Novel, Hyde Manor, For Halloween

This Halloween, Z2 Comics and Grammy-winning rock band Halestorm will be adapting the bands songs into comic books for the Hyde Manor graphic novel, described as "a harrowing descent into one woman's fight with the darkest parts of herself" as Halestorm seek refuge in the Hyde Manor—a sprawling gothic estate perched on the remote end of the Oregon Coast Writer twins Brittany and Brianna Winner (of the Twin Soul series), artist Sara Scalia, and colourist DJ Alonso are creating the book. The cover is by friend of Bleeding Cool, Alison Sampson.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2012 EP Hello, It's Mz Hyde and its ensuing LP, The Strange Case Of…, the Hyde Manor graphic novel depicts the members of Halestorm encountering sinister doppelgangers of themselves. Within the decrepit halls of Hyde Manor, mirror reflections independently talk back and photographs transform to reveal sordid prophecies, leading the band to slowly succumb to madness while recording a new album. The tale creaks and twists with doom-filled revelations, perfectly tied to Halestorm's scorching discography.

Here are the editions available, that can be pre-ordered now.

Standard Edition (Hardcover) $24.99

Deluxe Edition (Oversized Hardcover 999 UNITS) $99.99

Graphic Novel Slipcase

Lzzy Hale / Ms. Hyde two-sided coin

Lzzy Hale / Ms. Hyde Collector's Card in plastic frame

3-Piece Exclusive Art Print Set

Super Deluxe Edition (Oversized Hardcover, Hand-Signed 500 UNITS)

Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel (Oversized HC) Signed by the members of HALESTORM $199.99

Halestorm is well known for near non-stop touring, often performing as many as 250 shows a year. Since 2006 they have toured with many hard rock and heavy metal acts including Alice Cooper, Alter Bridge, Chevelle, Seether, Staind, Papa Roach, Trapt, Three Days Grace, Theory of a Deadman, Buckcherry, In This Moment, Disturbed, Shinedown, Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Sour, Skillet, Hellyeah, Heaven & Hell, Evanescence, The Pretty Reckless, Starset, Sevendust, Dorothy, Lita Ford, Godsmack, Bullet for My Valentine, New Years Day, and Stitched Up Heart. Halestorm appeared on the first annual Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival, and in October 2010 the band traveled to Japan to participate in the Loud Park Festival. Halestorm also appeared on the 2010 Taste of Chaos tour. After concerts were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halestorm launched #RoadieStrong, a fundraiser for Live Nation Entertainment's Crew Nation fund to support live show crews. The effort was also supported by Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown, and other artists.