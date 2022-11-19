Rock & Roll Hell Comes With Music Tape in Sumerian Feb 2023 Solicits

Sam Romesburg, Ben Roberts and Gregorio Di Angilla are launching a new comic book series, Rock & Roll Hell from Sumerian Comics, and you can even get a variant edition with a cassette tape of music from the fictitious American death metal band Feral Carnage featured in the comic book. Probably helps that the artist Di Angilla has a history of playing in metal bands in Italy. Alongside The Firstborns, How I Became A Shoplifter, The Purple Oblivion, and more from Sumerian Comics' February 2023 solicits and solicitations.

ROCK & ROLL HELL #1 (OF 1) CVR A DI ANGILLA (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

DEC221681

DEC221682 – ROCK & ROLL HELL #1 (OF 1) CVR B FILIPPO (MR) – 6.99

DEC221683 – ROCK & ROLL HELL #1 (OF 1) CVR C DEATH (MR) – 6.99

DEC221684 – ROCK & ROLL HELL #1 (OF 1) CVR D CASSETTE LTD ED (MR) – 19.99

(W) Sam Romesburg, Ben Roberts (A / CA) Gregorio Di Angilla

The summer of '91. Rural Finland. The Rock and Roll Hell Open Air metal festival is in full swing with the American death metal band Feral Carnage set to headline. During their set, what is first mistaken as an elaborate pyrotechnic show turns out to be the second coming of Jesus Christ. Taking one look at the people in attendance of the show, Christ damns the festival and orders his army of heaven to smite them from his fathers creation. Fueled by beer, weed, and the imperious power of metal, Feral Carnage must summon the forces of hell to fight back

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 6.99

FIRSTBORNS #3 (OF 4) CVR A VASSALLO (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

DEC221671

DEC221672 – FIRSTBORNS #3 (OF 4) CVR B VASSALLO (MR) – 3.99

DEC221673 – FIRSTBORNS #3 (OF 4) CVR C VASSALLO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Plissken E & E (A / CA) Luca Vassallo

From the writer and artist of Heavy Metal Drummer. After fainting in the basement, Stan tells his friends about the nightmare and the vision that links them to David Pilgrim's disappearance. The boys venture into the woods in an attempt to unravel what has happened to David, without imagining the alien threat they are about to awaken.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #2 (OF 3) CVR A FALZONE (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

DEC221674

DEC221675 – HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #2 (OF 3) CVR B BADOSA (MR) – 3.99

DEC221676 – HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #2 (OF 3) CVR C CAVIA LTD ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tom Breyfogle (A) Juan Romera, Antonio Fabela, Davide Puppo, Rock Alves (CA) Gabriele Falzone

Crime Through Boredom: A year by year look at the final generation of juvenile delinquents before technology took over. Watch the comical cast of characters grow up, as each chapter is set in a different year of adolescence (1996-2003). Issue 2 tells nostalgic tales of restaurant heists, fake ids, illegal tattoos, and gas station tacos.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NEVERENDER TP VOL 01 (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

DEC221677

(W) Devin Kraft (A / CA) Devin Kraft

The year is 2X19 and due to breakthroughs in artificial accelerants, mankind has taken to the stars. At the edge of civilization, the dominant sport is a civilized sword duel to the death. The rules are simple: The Duel Must Be Agreed Upon by Both Crows; A Time and Place Must Also Be Agreed Upon; Both Duelists Must Acknowledge Each Other; Only Two Crows May Duel at a Time; A Crow Must Have Direct Contact to His Weapon; and Once the Kill is Confirmed the Match is Over. In the city of riots, Merrick, a disaffected terrestrial youth fights for his survival.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PURPLE OBLIVION #4 (OF 4) CVR A SIMONE (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

DEC221678

DEC221679 – PURPLE OBLIVION #4 (OF 4) CVR B SIMONE (MR) – 3.99

DEC221680 – PURPLE OBLIVION #4 (OF 4) CVR C SIMONE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Plissken E & E (A / CA) Diego Simone

From the writer of Heavy Metal Drummer. The sacred leech has chosen James to be it's companion and the new flesh is just around the corner. The end is inevitable. Where this will all end… no one knows. Feed it with anger. Feed it with pain.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99