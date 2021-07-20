Rodney Barnes Writes New James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Dynamite has announced that American Gods and Killadelphia writer Rodney Barnes is the writer of a new James Bond comic book series launching in October, James Bond: Himeros, drawn by Antonio Fuso and coloured by Adriano Augusto in which "Bond must enter the dangerous and sensitive world of sex trafficking. The new series, titled after the Greek god of sexual desire related to Eros (aka Cupid) and Aphrodite, dives into when that desire goes too far and is used for evil. It will take the legendary super-spy to bring justice to those most vulnerable among us." "There's an elegance to James Bond that's timeless," said Rodney Barnes. "He has a unique skillset and approaches the tasks at hand with wit and humor, yet underneath there's a strong ethical sense that drives him."

Dynamite To Publish James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking In October
James Bond: Himeros #1 by Rodney Barnes and Antonio Fuso

 Billionaire British financier Richard Wilhelm finds himself behind bars, after being charged with trafficking minors to his secluded private island in the South Pacific. Now in custody, his political, personal, and criminal connections to others in high society across the world are in danger of being exposed. Elite arms developer Anton Banes is one of these parties, and he won't stop at anything to cover his tracks. Including hiring a mysterious assassin with the codename Kino to take out Wilhelm and any evidence. Which leads to 007 being brought in to figure things out, and even to protect Wilhelm's right-hand woman Sarah Richmond, with a head full of secrets that everyone on all sides is after. A "Bond girl" like no other, can Sarah be trusted by Bond, and does she have blood on her own hands..?

Dynamite To Publish James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking In October
James Bond: Himeros #1 by Rodney Barnes and Antonio Fuso

James Bond: Himeros #1 is published in October with variant covers by Francesco Francavilla and Butch Guice, a long way away from last year's comicsgategate events.

Dynamite To Publish James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking In October
James Bond: Himeros #1 by Rodney Barnes and Antonio Fuso
Dynamite To Publish James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking In October
James Bond: Himeros #1
Dynamite To Publish James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking In October
James Bond: Himeros #1
Dynamite To Publish James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking In October
James Bond: Himeros #1

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.