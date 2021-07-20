Rodney Barnes Writes New James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking

Dynamite has announced that American Gods and Killadelphia writer Rodney Barnes is the writer of a new James Bond comic book series launching in October, James Bond: Himeros, drawn by Antonio Fuso and coloured by Adriano Augusto in which "Bond must enter the dangerous and sensitive world of sex trafficking. The new series, titled after the Greek god of sexual desire related to Eros (aka Cupid) and Aphrodite, dives into when that desire goes too far and is used for evil. It will take the legendary super-spy to bring justice to those most vulnerable among us." "There's an elegance to James Bond that's timeless," said Rodney Barnes. "He has a unique skillset and approaches the tasks at hand with wit and humor, yet underneath there's a strong ethical sense that drives him."

Billionaire British financier Richard Wilhelm finds himself behind bars, after being charged with trafficking minors to his secluded private island in the South Pacific. Now in custody, his political, personal, and criminal connections to others in high society across the world are in danger of being exposed. Elite arms developer Anton Banes is one of these parties, and he won't stop at anything to cover his tracks. Including hiring a mysterious assassin with the codename Kino to take out Wilhelm and any evidence. Which leads to 007 being brought in to figure things out, and even to protect Wilhelm's right-hand woman Sarah Richmond, with a head full of secrets that everyone on all sides is after. A "Bond girl" like no other, can Sarah be trusted by Bond, and does she have blood on her own hands..?

James Bond: Himeros #1 is published in October with variant covers by Francesco Francavilla and Butch Guice, a long way away from last year's comicsgategate events.