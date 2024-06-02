Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geoff johns, Ghost Machine, jason fabok, Rook

Rook: Exodus #3 Features New Ghost Machine Character Debuts (Spoilers)

Rook: Exodus #3 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok is the latest Ghost Machine comic to go to FOC, or Final Order Cut-Off, today.

Rook: Exodus #3 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok is the latest Ghost Machine comic to go to FOC, or Final Order Cut-Off, today. This is the last chance for people to order copies of the comic from their comic book store. Or indeed for comic book stores to order copies. Bleeding Cool is running a preview below, but one thing that is not in that or the solicitation is that towards the end of the issue, about twelve new Wardens appear. And that this is where the comic book series begins to open up into the bigger world of Exodus. Expect spinoffs to come. Lots of first appearances that'll be important going forward for the world of Rook and Exodus, a lower print run than the first and second issues, and if it ever gets turned into a TV show or movie, this might be one of those comic books that certain collectors might like to slab…

The Wardens were intended to help run the planet and bond with local wildlife, but that was before the whole planet went to hell. We know Rook and Dire Wolf, being hunted by bear warden Ursaw. But there are a whole lot more coming, it seems.

ROOK EXODUS #3 CVR A FABOK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

APR240516

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

As Rook and Dire Wolf are hunted by the bear warden Ursaw, they need allies to fight back. Dire Wolf takes them to a secret sanctuary called the Oasis, where we meet another enigmatic Warden and his formidable crew. But can they be trusted? And whose side are they really on? Also: If you think you know how sick and twisted Ursaw is, you've seen nothing yet! In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $3.99

ROOK EXODUS #4 CVR A FABOK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

MAY240553

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

It's all-out war on the planet Exodus! The bear warden Ursaw wants complete control over the world, and he'll destroy anyone and anything in his path. Rook, Dire Wolf, and their newfound allies are the only remaining wardens left to stop him. The question is: What could Ursaw possibly want with a dying planet everyone else is trying to escape?In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: $3.99

ROOK EXODUS #5 CVR A FABOK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

JUN240565

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

Ursaw: Ruler of Exodus! Rook: Food for vultures? Left for dead after last issue's slobber knocker, Rook faces his greatest fears as the animal world completely turns against him! And without them, he's frankly better off dead. Also: what does Ursaw plan to do with his prize?In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: $3.99

