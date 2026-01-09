Posted in: AWA, Comics | Tagged: Kathryn Murdoch, Mark Russell, Protopias, rupert murdoch

Rupert Murdoch's Daughter-In-Law Kathryn Murdoch's Protopias Comics

Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law Kathryn Murdoch and her Protopias Collection of graphic novellas for 2026 from AWA

Article Summary Kathryn Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law, launches Protopias comics with AWA for 2026.

The Protopias Collection features six graphic novellas exploring optimistic yet imperfect futures.

Stories cover climate disaster, AI, biochemistry, and societal change, with top creators and forewords.

Futurific Studios and AWA aim to inspire hope and possibility through science-driven speculative fiction.

Bleeding Cool previously reported that Futurific Studios, a production company founded by wife of the son of Rupert Murdoch, Kathryn Murdoch was to publish comics through Axel Alonso's comic book publisher, AWA which is partially funded by Rupert's son and Kathryn's husband, James Murdoch. Then that she would start writing them as well. And now, in partnership with Kathryn Murdoch and Ari Wallach's Futurific Studios, AWA has announced the upcoming collected edition of The Protopias Collection. Launching at the end of May, it will compile the six graphic novellas they published over the last year into a 300 page trade paperback with new materials and an oil painting cover from Marina Perez Simão.

Originally launched in April 2025 with Mark Russell's Polis, the first story in the anthology, The Protopias Collection redefines speculative storytelling by showcasing "protopian" worlds that continue to face struggle, conflict, and imperfection while still offering optimism and possibilities for human advancement. Though these stories are thematically linked, each one-shot is individual and unique, spanning different sub-genres that take place in independent settings. Oh yes, and very "woke". I don't think Rupert would approve.

"When we first conceived The Protopias Collection with Futurific Studios, our goal was to move away from the dystopian model and spark a new kind of speculative science fiction grounded in real science but speaking to possibility," said Axel Alonso, Chief Creative Officer, AWA. "In the collected edition, six creative teams imagine a better but far from perfect future through the lens of real science and the human spirit to persevere against all odds. Futurific Studios was the ideal partner for this project, given our shared commitment to tell stories that challenge audiences to dream bigger about the world ahead."

Kathryn Murdoch, Co-Founder of Futurific Studios, added, "At a time when so much of our culture focuses on collapse, we wanted to create stories that show how humanity can move forward. This collected edition brings that full vision to life by uniting six powerful interpretations of what a more hopeful future might look like. My hope is that readers, especially younger people, see real possibilities in these pages and feel energized to imagine futures worth working toward."

"Futurific Studios believes better futures begin with better stories," added Ari Wallach, Co-Founder of Futurific Studios. "The Protopias Collection gathers six stories that show how progress can take shape even in imperfect worlds, much like our own. These stories, though set in the future, can actually help us make better decisions today. I am grateful to AWA and to the creators whose work helps us imagine what comes next."

POLIS

Writer: Mark Russell | Artist: Laci | Foreword by Futurific Studios Co-Founder Ari Wallach

Eisner and Ringo Award-winning writer Mark Russell (NOT ALL ROBOTS, BATMAN: DARK AGE) spins the tale of Miragua, a floating city populated by refugees that has become a beacon of hope in a world beset by climate disaster and civil war. Follow Florida teen Natalie as she emigrates from the only home she's ever known in search of a better life aboard Miragua.

Eisner and Ringo Award-winning writer Mark Russell (NOT ALL ROBOTS, BATMAN: DARK AGE) spins the tale of Miragua, a floating city populated by refugees that has become a beacon of hope in a world beset by climate disaster and civil war. Follow Florida teen Natalie as she emigrates from the only home she's ever known in search of a better life aboard Miragua. THE PURPOSE PROJECT

Writer: Danny Hogan | Artist: Felipe Cunha | Foreword by Political Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Andrew Yang

This imaginative odd couple workplace comedy pairs an unambitious stoner with a salty soon-to-be-retiree as part of a new government initiative dubbed "The Purpose Project." Its goal: to help everyday citizens adjust to a world in which most jobs have been made obsolete and where people have an opportunity to find alternative sources of purpose beyond the traditional concepts of "work."

This imaginative odd couple workplace comedy pairs an unambitious stoner with a salty soon-to-be-retiree as part of a new government initiative dubbed "The Purpose Project." Its goal: to help everyday citizens adjust to a world in which most jobs have been made obsolete and where people have an opportunity to find alternative sources of purpose beyond the traditional concepts of "work." ENTANGLEMENT

Writers: Joshua Lak Kim & Ciara Ní Chuirc | Artist: Max Von Fafner | Foreword by Physicist and Designer Dr. Kitty Yeung

Austin, TX. 2075. When a breakthrough in "botany tech" ushers in a new business boom centered around hyper-efficient energy production, two companies race to unlock the full potential of the technology in this story of corporate espionage, sibling rivalry, and merciless betrayal.

Austin, TX. 2075. When a breakthrough in "botany tech" ushers in a new business boom centered around hyper-efficient energy production, two companies race to unlock the full potential of the technology in this story of corporate espionage, sibling rivalry, and merciless betrayal. GAYA

Story: Kathryn Murdoch | Script: Michael Coast | Artist: Keron Grant | Foreword by Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky

When a maverick biochemist's groundbreaking research into fungal networks inadvertently grants her extraordinary powers to tap into nature, she transforms into "Mother Nature," a force of vengeance against humanity's exploitation of the planet. As her methods escalate, it's up to her family to lead her down a path toward redemption and hope before it's too late.

When a maverick biochemist's groundbreaking research into fungal networks inadvertently grants her extraordinary powers to tap into nature, she transforms into "Mother Nature," a force of vengeance against humanity's exploitation of the planet. As her methods escalate, it's up to her family to lead her down a path toward redemption and hope before it's too late. AGGIE

Writer: Mark Russell | Artist: ACO | Foreword by LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman

AGGIE, or the "Aggregated Human Experience Database," is an experiential technology that has come to dominate life in the near future. The ubiquitous technology allows one to live life through someone else's eyes. For most, that means a celebrity, an influencer, or an athlete. But when Aggie's A.I. achieves sentience, it randomly matches its users with people that progress has left behind, showing them the world through new eyes. Will this lead to widespread rejection of popular tech? Or awaken something new in society and people leading companies that shape our lives?

AGGIE, or the "Aggregated Human Experience Database," is an experiential technology that has come to dominate life in the near future. The ubiquitous technology allows one to live life through someone else's eyes. For most, that means a celebrity, an influencer, or an athlete. But when Aggie's A.I. achieves sentience, it randomly matches its users with people that progress has left behind, showing them the world through new eyes. Will this lead to widespread rejection of popular tech? Or awaken something new in society and people leading companies that shape our lives? BLACK MOON RITUAL

Writer: Ytasha Womack | Artist: Alitha Martinez

Naaki, a cocky young surfer, sees his life abruptly blown off course during the titular Black Moon Ritual. When the island society's rite of passage doesn't go as planned, Naaki sets off on a journey to find his missing friend, the purpose behind an abandoned boat, and his destiny in this Afrofuturist coming-of-age tale.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!