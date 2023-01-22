Sabretooth and the Exiles #3 Preview: Astral Vacation To save reality, the team investigates a mysterious Orchis station inside the Astral Plane in this preview of Sabretooth and the Exiles #3.

Welcome to our preview of Sabretooth and the Exiles #3! To save reality, the team investigates a mysterious Orchis station inside the Astral Plane in this preview of Sabretooth and the Exiles #3.

Sabretooth and the Exiles #3

by Victor LaValle & Leonard Kirk, cover by Ryan Stegman

JOURNEY TO THE ASTRAL PLANE – TO SAVE THIS ONE! ORPHAN-MAKER'S armor keeps his powers contained. You do NOT want to open that armor. Okay, DR. BARRINGTON'S opened the armor. SABRETOOTH and the EXILES' last hope remains in the ASTRAL PLANE…but can they stop fighting each other long enough to carve out a path to survival?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 25, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620461800311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620461800321 – SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES 3 SHAW VARIANT – $3.99 US

