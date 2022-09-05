Sabrina the Teenage Witch Anniversary Spectacular #1 Preview: Retcon

Amber Nightstone wants to retcon Sabrina out of the Archie Universe in this preview of Sabrina the Teenage Witch Anniversary Spectacular #1. Check out the preview below.

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221178

(W) Dan Parent (A / CA) Dan Parent

We couldn't possibly enter spooky season without celebrating Sabrina as much as possible! And we're kicking off this spectacular with a BRAND NEW Sabrina story that we guarantee will be the greatest Sabrina Halloween story ever! In "Celebration Vexation!" It's Sabrina's birthday and she's celebrating her day-with an epic battle against her nemesis, a BRAND NEW character named AMBER NIGHTSTONE! Amber is an evil witch born at exactly the same time as Sabrina. Only one witch born that day may live amongst mortals, and Amber wants her turn, so she has to erase Sabrina from history! All that plus a collection of classic-style spell-binding stories!

In Shops: 9/7/2022

SRP: $2.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.