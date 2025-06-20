Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: sabrina, sabrina the teenage witch

Sabrina The Teenage Witch Unleashed in Archie September 2025 Solicits

Sabrina The Teenage Witch: Magic Unleased and Judgment Day in Archie Comics' September 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Sabrina The Teenage Witch returns in Magic Unleashed with a new foe and classic magic mischief for Halloween 2025.

Archie Comics releases Judgment Day TP, a horror miniseries featuring Archie fighting demons in a dystopian Riverdale.

Betty & Veronica #75 gets a facsimile edition, highlighting their devilish deal and timeless love triangle drama.

New Archie Jumbo Comics Digests bring fresh stories, haunted houses, and Halloween fun with the Riverdale gang.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch: Magic Unleashed launches from Archie Comics in their September 2025 solicits and solicitations, with stories new and old, in time for Hallowe'en, as well as a collection of the Archie horror comic Judgment Day.

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH MAGIC UNLEASHED OS CVR A

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL250502

(W) Craig Boldman (A) Steven Butler, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli (CA) Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent, Rosario "Tito" Pena

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH: MAGIC UNLEASHED O.S.

Now packed with 30 PAGES of story content, including a BRAND NEW STORY! Sabrina's greatest foe, the evil witch Mother Striga, is back and this time she's enlisted the aid of the wicked scientist Mad Doc Doom and his daughter Medusa! Will the powers of science be too much for Sabrina's magic, and who can she turn to for help? Plus, a SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S EDITION VARIANT COVER featuring the art from the very first appearance of Sabrina in comics!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH MAGIC UNLEASHED OS CVR B RETRO ART

ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY TP

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL250501

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A) Megan Hutchison, Matt Herms (A / CA) Jack Morelli

It's the end of the world, and the fate of the universe is in Archie Andrews' hands. This collection of the horrifying, groundbreaking miniseries from writer Aubrey Sitterson and artist Megan Hutchison takes the Archie characters on a dystopian thrill ride that begs the question: what truly makes someone good or evil? In a world overrun with demons, Archie Andrews is on a quest to cleanse Riverdale of all wicked-kind. Harnessing the destructive power of a captive fiend, he will have to destroy corrupted and possessed versions of the people closest to him. Questioning his own morality and forced to make difficult sacrifices, are Archie's efforts truly good, or the work of pure evil? Traverse the most horrifying version of Riverdale yet in this collection of the epic miniseries.

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

BETTY & VERONICA #75 FACSIMILE EDITION CVR A

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL250504

(W) Frank Doyle, Joe Edwards (A) Dan DeCarlo, Joe Edwards (CA) Bob White

BETTY and VERONICA make a deal with the DEVIL?! What wouldn't you do to get the attention of the one you love? What kind of deal would you make? Enter Mr. Inferno. Dealing in wishes is his job, and he's very good at it. However, love in Riverdale is rarely simple, and he may have just met him match… er… matches. All this and two more timeless tales from the world of Archie in BETTY & VERONICA #75 from 1962, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

BETTY & VERONICA #75 FACSIMILE EDITION CVR B

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #364

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL250506

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli (CA) Rosario "Tito" Pena (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Archie and Jughead take Jellybean trick or treating, but it's Archie's dog Vegas that gets all the attention when they bring him along in a doggy costume!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #338

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL250507

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (A) Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli (CA) Francis Bonnet, Rosario "Tito" Pena (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Mr. Lodge is renovating an old house in town… but when Veronica gets the idea to turn it into a haunted house, there might be more dangers than just ghosts to worry about!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #154

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL250508

(W) Frank Doyle, Dan Parent (A) Dan DeCarlo (CA) Francis Bonnet, Rosario "Tito" Pena (A / CA) Dan Parent

Kick off spooky season in the best way possible-with loads of magic and mischief featuring Archie and the gang!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!